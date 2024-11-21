Vice President Michael Usi reveals why he skipped UTM Convention

By Burnett Munthali

Vice President Michael Usi has disclosed the reasons behind his absence at the recently held UTM Convention, citing the K20 million fee required for participation as excessively high. Speaking at a gathering in Lunzu, Blantyre, Usi explained that the decision not to participate was a reflection of his values and priorities.

“I looked back at where I am coming from and calculated what K20 million can do. With that, I felt the fee was too high and decided not to participate,” Usi remarked.

He further clarified that he had no aspirations for the UTM presidency, emphasizing that he is content with his current position as the Vice President of Malawi. “I was never interested in the UTM presidency because I am satisfied with the state vice presidency job,” he said.

In a move that highlights his commitment to grassroots development, Usi announced that the K20 million he would have spent on the convention will instead be directed towards purchasing seeds and fertilizers for the elderly. This initiative, he noted, aligns with his goal of addressing the needs of the vulnerable in society.

Usi’s decision has sparked discussions about the accessibility and inclusivity of political conventions, with many praising his focus on using resources for community development rather than political pursuits. His stance serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing the needs of ordinary Malawians over personal ambitions.

The Vice President’s gesture has been met with appreciation from various quarters, as it underscores a practical approach to leadership by addressing the immediate challenges faced by the elderly in accessing agricultural inputs.