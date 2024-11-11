Michael Usi deserts UTM convention to avoid embarrassing defeat

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-For fear of embarrassing defeat, State Vice President Michael Usi has decided said not be party to UTM’s elective convention slated for November 17, 2024 in Mzuzu.

Usi, who is UTM current president told The Nation Online that he does not want to be tainted by the unconstitutional decisions that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has made in the run-up to the conference despite his efforts to advise NEC against the alleged illegal moves.

“As State Vice President, I cannot be involved in a process that is proceeding with serious violations of the party constitution because doing so would make me complicit and if I am seen as complicit in the violation of a party constitution, how can people trust that I will uphold the Constitution of the Republic?,” said Usi.

Some of the violations he cited include moves to change the party constitution without due process, altering the composition of delegates to the national conference and proceeding with the national conference before similar exercises are held at constitutional, district and regional levels where the constitution says delegates to the national conference derive from.

“So, yes, I have not filed my nomination papers because I have no time for unnecessary fights,” he said.

But sources within UTM told this publication that Usi’ decision is based on fear of defeat at the convention as he has no delegates support.

“He has played politics to seek sympathy from the general public to be seen more intelligent while he knows that he could face shameless defeat at the convention.

“Usi always think that is more intelligent in the party. This is he told local media recently that he could not resign from the party citing lack of leadership skills in other party’s members. He has lost the plot”, says the source.

But UTM publicist Felix Njawala asked for more time before he comment on Usi’ decision