Prophecy Fulfilled: Drought in Zambia and Other African Countries Calls for Prayer and Action

On December 31, 2023, during the ELOHIM special crossover candlelight service, Wiseman Daniel, shared a prophetic message that has since come to life in a powerful way. He warned of a severe drought that would affect many African nations, especially those in Southern and Eastern Africa, bringing a shortage of rain, scarcity of food, and a harsh impact on communities, farmers, and entire economies. Today, just as foretold, this drought has become a reality, affecting millions and reminding us of the power and purpose of prophecy.

In his message, Wiseman Daniel explained that 2024 would see less rainfall across various African regions, leading to food shortages and suffering for farmers and their families. He urged everyone to pray for God’s mercy and favor upon the land and for strength and resilience for farmers struggling to keep their crops alive. He also encouraged prayer for communities that would face the hardship of hunger. Today, these words resonate deeply as several African countries are suffering the effects of this drought, which has escalated into a crisis across Southern Africa.

In Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema recently addressed the nation to discuss the impact of the drought, which has affected a vast portion of the country. According to President Hichilema, 84 out of Zambia’s 116 districts have been severely hit by the dry spell. This lack of rainfall has caused almost half of the country’s agricultural land—about one million hectares out of the estimated 2.2 million hectares planted—to dry up, leading to widespread crop failure. The scarcity of food and water is a serious threat to Zambian citizens, and the government is taking urgent action by declaring the drought a national disaster and calling for both local and international assistance to help Zambia’s people survive this challenging time.

President Hichilema explained that the drought has not only affected food production but also impacted Zambia’s electricity supply, as the country relies on water for energy generation. To manage the limited energy resources, the government has announced possible power rationing and plans to import additional electricity if necessary. With communities struggling to meet their food needs and the economy facing a potential downturn, Zambia is calling on partners worldwide to help.

Zimbabwe, Malawi, and other Southern African countries are also suffering from this drought, which has led to crop losses and food shortages across the region. Zimbabwean farmers report devastating crop failures, with over two million people already facing hunger due to the ruined maize harvests. The Zimbabwean government is preparing to import an estimated one million tons of maize to help feed the population. The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has also stepped in to support Zimbabwe, but officials warn that funds are limited, and there is still a long road ahead to fully meet the food needs of affected families.

Malawi is similarly struggling, with 79% of crops in certain districts reported as destroyed by the drought. Subsistence farmers, who depend on these crops for their livelihood and survival, are particularly hard-hit. Malawi’s government is working with international partners, including the WFP, to provide food assistance, but the task is monumental. In response to the crisis, the Malawi Defense Force and Malawi Prison Service are assisting with crop irrigation efforts to salvage what they can of the remaining farmland.

Even in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, which is recovering from years of conflict, the drought has added another layer of hardship. Families that had barely begun to rebuild are now facing food shortages and a lack of water, further complicating their already difficult situation.

South Africa, one of the leading food producers in Southern Africa, has also felt the effects of this drought. Experts estimate that the country’s maize production could be down by 14%, affecting not only South Africa but neighboring countries that rely on it for food exports. South Africa’s Crop Estimates Committee, consisting of scientists, economists, and agricultural experts, is closely monitoring the situation and has called for urgent action to minimize food shortages.

If the drought continues as expected, the entire Southern African food supply chain could face severe disruption. The drop in production in key areas like Zambia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa is raising concerns that the region may need to increase imports to meet food needs, which could put further strain on these economies and drive up prices.

As these events unfold, Wiseman Daniel’s message continues to resonate. His prophecy was not just a forecast; it was a call to action. He urged believers worldwide to pray for Africa, for its farmers, and for its people. In times like these, when people feel helpless in the face of natural disasters, faith and prayer become vital sources of strength and hope.

While governments and humanitarian organizations are working tirelessly to provide food and assistance, Wiseman Daniel encourages us to look to God for mercy. He calls on everyone to pray for rain and for an end to this drought. As it is written in the Bible in Deuteronomy 18:22, when a prophet speaks, we should listen.

As we support those in need through prayer and action, we remember that, in times of hardship, faith can move mountains. May the Lord have mercy on Africa and send the rains needed to restore life to the land.