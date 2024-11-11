FND, MaBLEM optimistic of Chakwera’s leadership economic recovery

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil rights groups under the banner Forum for National Development (FND) and Malawi Business Leaders for Economic Movement (MaBLEM) say Malawi is on the right path towards economic recovery.

Amid the ongoing economic challenges faced the two groupings are expressing optimism that the country is on the right path towards economic recovery, growth, and eventual self-sufficiency.

In a joint press statement issued on Monday, November 11, 2024 and signed by FND National Coordinator and MaBLEM chairperson Fryson Chodzi and Robert Mkwezalamba respectively observed that Malawi has made notable strides, despite the significant hurdles in the economy.

They cited from stabilizing the macroeconomic environment to restoring both donor and public confidence, the organisations believe the current administration is positioning the country on a trajectory of long-term growth.

FND and MaBLEM praises President Lazarus Chakwera’s government ongoing commitment to a stable economic environment, underscoring the importance of policy consistency during a time of economic turbulence.

The CSOs particularly pointed to the government’s consistent approach to the Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM) strategy, a policy framework aimed at diversifying Malawi’s economy and creating sustainable growth in sectors that have historically driven the country’s economic potential.

“The current administration has shown policy consistency that has been a vital pillar of Malawi’s economic stability, even in the face of significant challenges.

“This clear direction has inspired confidence from both domestic and international stakeholders, and it serves as the foundation upon which economic recovery can be built”, reads the statement in part.

FND and MaBLEM therefore acknowledged the government’s efforts in addressing critical challenges such as inflation, a fluctuating currency, and rising public debt.

They commended the recent fiscal reforms and efforts to strengthen macroeconomic institutions that have contributed to Malawi’s improved creditworthiness in the eyes of international financial institutions.

While Malawi is navigating through these challenges, the groupings also stressed the importance of continued support from international partners.

The CSOs also observed that the country’s recovery efforts would be significantly enhanced by collaboration with institutions such as the World Bank, bilateral donors, and development agencies, all of whom are crucial in strengthening fiscal discipline and promoting impactful initiatives that directly contribute to Malawi’s economic revitalization.

Reads the statement further, “Support from international partners is crucial for Malawi’s economic recovery.

“We have seen a resounding vote of confidence in Malawi’s reform-oriented approach, and this partnership must be sustained to achieve the desired long-term outcomes”

The groupings therefore called for increased investment in infrastructure projects, rural development, and skills training programs, as these are seen as critical to achieving the country’s broader development goals.

FND and MaBLEM also highlighted the importance of maintaining donor partnerships to drive the effective implementation of these key projects.

The CSOs also pointed out on the need for “leadership predictability” in Malawi’s economic policies.

They referred to the importance of stable and transparent governance, with clear expectations for the business community, investors, and civil society.

Chodzi and Mkwezalamba however emphasized that predictable leadership in both the political and economic spheres is key to providing a conducive environment for private sector investment and overall economic growth.

The statement also reiterated the need for greater economic diversification, which is crucial for reducing the country’s dependency on a few sectors including tobacco.

They lauded identification of Agriculture, Mining, and Tourism (ATM) strategy as areas with the potential to propel Malawi’s economy forward.

The CSOs also highlighted the importance of developing other sectors, such as manufacturing, technology, and renewable energy, to create a robust and resilient economic foundation.

“Diversifying the economy is not an option, but a necessity,” said Mkwezalamba.

“Malawi needs to ensure that its economy is not overly reliant on a single sector, which leaves us vulnerable to global shocks.

“By strengthening other sectors, we can build a more sustainable economic model that benefits all Malawians,” reads the statement further.

Despite the economic challenges Malawi faces—ranging from rising fuel prices to the global impact of climate change—both the CSOs and government representatives are optimistic that the nation is headed in the right direction.

The grouping therefore praised Chakwera’ government’s efforts in building a foundation for future growth.

But they also stressed that continued vigilance, discipline, and collaboration are essential to achieving sustainable development.

“The road to economic recovery is long, but with unwavering commitment, policy consistency, and leadership that inspires confidence, we can establish a stable and prosperous future for Malawi,” concludes the statement.

As Malawi prepares for the future, the call for leadership predictability, fiscal discipline, and economic diversification could not be more urgent.

While the nation has made significant strides, the real challenge lies in ensuring that these positive steps are reinforced and supported by both the government and the private sector, with the backing of international partners.

CSOs’ statement therefore is a hopeful reminder that while the journey may be difficult, Malawi’s economic recovery and self-sufficiency are within reach, provided that the right policies are sustained, leadership remains steadfast, and key sectors of the economy are strengthened and diversified for the benefit of all Malawians.

Malawi is currently in economic challenges including forex fuel and fuel shortages, high cost of living and inflation.