Former Malawi President Mutharika postpones voter registration due to sickness

By Khama Kadzakumanja

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Former President and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Monday postponed his plans to go and register at his home village in Thyolo as he is unwell, according to unconfirmed reports.

It is reported that Mutharika was expected to leave his Page House residence in Mangochi and travel to Goliati in Thyolo where he was expected to participate in voter registration.

The former President’s Physician Dr. Kingsley Magomero was reportedly rushed to Page House to attend to the former president, according to a source close to the former first family.

Details of the illness are currently unclear, but our source revealed Mutharika was once diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), an age-related condition that makes breathing difficult and can cause shortness of breath, coughing, and chest tightness.

Mutharika is 84 years old.