LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian youths on Friday, October 22, 2021 in the capital Lilongwe held solidarity march dubbed as “Green Climate Walk” aimed at demanding rich countries to deliver on their US$100 billion pledge and end climate induced poverty.

The call comes ahead of United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) slated for October 31 to November 12, 2021.

The COP 26 is scheduled to be held in the city of Glasgow, Scotland, under the co-presidency of the United Kingdom (UK) and Italy.

Association for Environmental Journalists in Malawi (AEJ) which organised the Green Climate Walk with its partners have one voice “Enough of political lip services on climate change funds pledge”.

AEJ President Mathews Malata demands immediate action from developed nations that are responsible for global warming resulting into climate change.

Malata says solidarity march is to compel developed nations to meet their pledge as poor nations are tired of the same stories.

He added that the coming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) which will take place next month must deliver by providing funds which would be used to restore the environment and implement agriculture adaptation programs.

He therefore urged Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera to bring adequate finance when he attends the meeting in UK saying the President understands the country’s challenges due to effects of Climate change.

“We want 100 Billion from COP26 to be allocated on issues to do with environment. We will present our petition to United Kingdom Representative so that he should be aware of what we are talking about. We are very excited that Malawi is participating and we do not want this just to be another talk but we want to see our lives improving,” he explained.

Climate Justice Advocate and Youth representative Dorothy Kazombo Mwale say numerous activities have been on the card involving young people to encourage them on environmental management.

Mwale says youths expect noting from COP26 but action on the US$100 billion pledge.

On his part, UK’s Deputy High Commissioner to Malawi David Pert assured young people that their call will be met during the COP26 to effects of climate change.

Pert observes that Green Climate Walk shows youths’ passion and zeal on addressing effects of climate change in Malawi.

The UK is hosting COP26 – in Glasgow as nations enter critical decade of climate action – and against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit is poised to be one of the most consequential climate events since the negotiation of the Paris Agreement in 2015.

In order to build a more sustainable, resilient and zero-carbon future,poor developing nations need a whole economy transformation in which non-state actors will play an increasingly vital role.