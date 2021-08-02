BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawians on Monday, August 2, 2021 were waken up with news that legendary actor Eric Mabedi who was fondly known as Jakobo in theatre circles died.

According to Mabedi’s younger brother, the actor has succumbed to Covid-19 at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

Jakobo hails from Thumbwe village in Chiradzulu district. He was part of the famous Izeki ndi Jakobo duo.

He was a popular figure in stage drama, comic movies and adverts.

His death comes a few days after the nation lost another artist Sweeney Chimkango.

The musician cum broadcaster also succumbed to Covid-19.

This is a great loss to the nation.