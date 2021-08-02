Austin Biton Ajawa right,Dagrus Thom left and middle Chikondi Ndalama

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Saint Louis High School are the sponsors of Dedza District Football Association league.

On Friday, July 30, 2021, Central Region Football Association (CRFA) unveiled Saint Louis High School as sponsors to the league to the tune of MK2 million.

Speaking at the function which took place at the School’s premises in Dedza, CRFA’s Chairman Austin Biton Ajawa hailed the School management for the gesture rendered to the association.

Ajawa said,”Nowadays it is hard to find Sponsorships hence having Saint Louis High School Sponsoring the league in the district it is something recommendable”.

Chikondi Ndalama, Dedza District Education Sports Officer who represented the District Commissioner hailed CRFA for the efforts to find them the Sponsor saying the league will help developing the sport in the district and Malawi as a whole.

Estone Mtambalika the deputy Head teacher of the School Who represented the Director of the School said,after CRFA approached the management with their proposal they did not hesitate to accept it because one of the dedications in it’s Mission statement is to be in partnership with the community and everyone who interacts with the School.

Mtambalika further said,as School sponsored league they are expecting it to be free from violences.

“We hope by the end of the league, hidden talents will be identified and represent Dedza District on highest level,like Super League and even in the Malawi National Teams”, he added.

One year contract has been signed between the School and CRFA with possibility of renewing it upon evaluating the patronage of the league in the district.

Saint Louis High Schools opened their doors in Dedza on January, 7 2021.