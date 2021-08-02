FAM President Walter Nyamilandu presided over the launch

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Saturday July 31,2021 launched the Central Region District Football league at Salima Community ground in Salima District.

FAM President Walter Nyamilandu presided over the launch.

Speaking to journalists the FA president said district leagues are developmental Competitions hence will target the age group of under 23 because they are the players who have the potential to grow and take Malawi football forward.

The under 23 leagues will help bridge the gab which is there between the Super League and other leagues so that the path way of players and transition when they are young must be smooth, as they are prepared to play at highest level like Super League and for the Malawi National team.

Nyamilandu further said,as an association they are hoping that the age cheating will be dealt with so that the purpose of the leagues are implemented, hence has appealed to Regional Associations to encourage the teams to register their players in the system so that they are easily tracked.

“There is abundant talent in the country but as a country we are failing to identify the best,hence we must have scouts in all the districts”, he added.

Bernard Chiwiruwiru Harawa the General Secretary for CRFA,said they are having high expectations from the initiative launched by FAM.

Harawa said CRFA is overwhelmed and has welcomed the initiative wholeheartedly,CRFA will patronage it accordingly so that the aim by FAM is achieved in the region.

Football Association of Malawi under the leadership of Dr. Walter Nyamilandu Manda is walking to the talk,as they are implementing the manifesto’s they established during Football Association Elections Campaign period in 2019,which among other things was to introduce district leagues.

Weeks a go the FA President was in Chintheche,Nkhatabay launching the same for the Northern Region.

FAM has set a side MK60 million for the initiative where each district will have a MK2 million share.