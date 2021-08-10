LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 439 new COVID-19 cases, 178 new recoveries and 24 new deaths. Of the new cases, 438 are locally transmitted: 79 from Lilongwe, 69 from Blantyre, 33 from Mangochi, 32 from Mzimba North, 28 from Zomba, 17 each from Mchinji and Nkhata Bay, 14 each from Dedza and Karonga, 12 each from Phalombe and Rumphi, 11 from Ntcheu, 10 from Mzimba South, nine each from Dowa and Salima, eight each in Mulanje and Neno, seven each from Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, and Thyolo, six each from Balaka, Chitipa, Nkhotakota, and Nsanje, four each from Kasungu and Ntchisi, and three from Machinga Districts while one case is imported and is from Dedza District.

24 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; four from Blantyre, three each from Lilongwe and Dedza, two each from Salima, Neno, and Balaka, and one each from Zomba, Mulanje, Mchinji, Mzimba South, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Rumphi, and Chikwawa Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 56,574 cases including 1,874 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.31%). Of these cases, 2,594 are imported infections and 53,980 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 41,492 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 73.3%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 12,976. In the past 24 hours, there were 48 new admissions in the treatment units while 41 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 328 active cases are currently hospitalised: 87 in Blantyre, 72 from Lilongwe, 29 in Mzimba North, 24 in Zomba, 12 in Kasungu, 11 in Karonga, 10 each in Mulanje and Mchinji, nine in Dowa, seven each in Thyolo and Rumphi, six in Chiradzulu, five each in Balaka and Ntchisi, four each in Mangochi, Neno, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, and Chitipa, three each in Nkhata Bay and Phalomber, two each in Chikwawa and Nsanje, and one each in Salima Dedza, Machinga, and Mwanza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 2,656 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 1,994 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 16.5% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 19.7%.

Cumulatively, 359,914 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 633,120 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 463,848 and 159,229 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 10,043 people have received John and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 10,403 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 169,632 people are fully vaccinated.

The COVID-19 Vaccination is progressing well and let me take this opportunity to thank all that have made a good decision to get vaccinated.

Let me also appreciate all health workers across the country for the various roles that they are playing in the COVID-19 fight, your efforts and dedications are being noticed.

We currently have Johnson and Johnson vaccines in our vaccination sites and this vaccine requires one to receive the vaccine once to ensure full protection.

The vaccine will be given to everyone aged 18 years and above.

Let me appeal to all those that have never received any COVID-19 vaccine to utilize this opportunity and get vaccinated, my special appeal goes to those with underlying conditions such as hypertension (BP), diabetes (sugar), Asthma and the elderly (aged 60 years and above) to seriously consider getting vaccinated as evidence has shown that COVID-19 is more severe in these category of

people.

Similarly, those who by nature of their occupation are at a high risk of contracting the disease such as health workers and frontline officers should get vaccinated.

The public is informed that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine just like AstraZeneca vaccine is also safe as it has few side effects and most of them are minor and self-limiting.

The side effects include, pain, redness and swelling at the site of vaccination, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.

These side effects happen within a day or two of getting the vaccine.

They are normal signs that your body is building protection and should go away within a few days without any need of hospital treatment.

As with any other vaccines, those that are receiving the vaccine are informed on the possible side effects of the vaccine including those that may need to be immediately reported to the health workers.

Those that have received the vaccine are encouraged to report to the nearest health facility any adverse effects following immunization or call toll free number 929.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE