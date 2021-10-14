LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered five new COVID-19 cases, 33 new recoveries and no new deaths. Of the new cases, four of the new cases are locally transmitted: two from Lilongwe, and one each from Blantyre, and Phalombe Districts while one case is imported and is from Dowa District. No new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,699 cases including 2,292 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.71%). Of these cases, 2,658 are imported infections and 59,041 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 56,564 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 91.7%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 2,611.

In the past 24 hours, there were one new admission in the treatment units (the new admissions is fully vaccinated) while no cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 13 active cases are currently hospitalised (no case in critical condition): five in Blantyre, three in Lilongwe, two in Zomba, and one each in Mzimba North, Ntcheu, and Karonga Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 633 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 283 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 0.8% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 1.4%.

Cumulatively, 416,889 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,128,402 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 614,722 and 263,350 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 250,330 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,230 and 1,042 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 616 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 513,680 people are fully vaccinated.

I would like to remind the public that pregnant women and women who are breastfeeding can get vaccinated as COVID-19 vaccines are not contraindicated in pregnant and lactating mothers.

The benefits of pregnant women getting the vaccine and being protected from COVID-19 disease far outweighs the reported increased risk of having severe disease which can lead to death amongst pregnant women.

COVID-19 vaccines are recommended in pregnancy and they remain the best way to protect against the known or potential risks of COVID-19 in pregnancy. It is recommended that pregnant women should receive COVID-19 vaccine after attaining 14 weeks of pregnancy.

The vaccines will prevent pregnant women from developing serious illness, deaths and adverse pregnancy outcomes from COVID-19.

Lactating mothers can also get the vaccine and continue to breastfeed their children safely. On COVID-19 vaccine

and fertility, let me inform the public that COVID-19 vaccine does not interfere with a person’s hormones hence the vaccine does not affect fertility of a person or child bearing.

Let me also emphasize that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and monitoring of adverse Effects following immunization is part and parcel of the immunization program in the country.

Let me appeal to those who have received and will receive any COVID-19 vaccines to report side effects, if any, to their attending health care workers at a nearby health facility.

The public is encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and not wait for a specific brand as all currently authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Let me emphasize that though there are different types of COVID-19 vaccines, they do the same work of helping to reduce the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19 infection.

The best time to get vaccinated is now as evidence shows that the COVID-19 vaccines are working as the majority that are developing severe disease, that are being admitted in treatment units and those that are dying from COVID-19 are NOT VACCINATED.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE