LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered seven new COVID-19 cases, 22 new recoveries and no new deaths. Of the new cases, six are locally transmitted: four from Blantyre, and one each from Mzimba North and Nkhotakota Districts while one case is imported and is from Dowa District.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,745 cases including 2,296 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.72%). Of these cases, 2,663 are imported infections and 59,082 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 57,051 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 92.4%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 2,166.

In the past 24 hours, there was one new admission (the new admission is not vaccinated) in the treatment units while two cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of five active cases are currently hospitalised: two in Lilongwe, and one each in Mzimba North, Zomba, and Neno Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 484 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 190 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 1.4% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 1.2%.

Cumulatively, 421,002 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,170,628 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 642,344 and 272,907 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 255377, people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,652 and 2,926 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 1,262 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 528,284 people are fully vaccinated.

As we progress with the COVID-19 vaccination, I would like to appreciate all those that have made a good and wise decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 vaccine is an added tool to the COVID-19 fight and it is indeed a safe and effective way of reducing the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths when one contracts COVID-19.

Let me inform the public that Government is working tirelessly in ensuring continuous supply of the vaccine in the country. In our vaccination sites we have adequate stocks of the vaccine both the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson (Janssen).

Let me encourage those that are aged 18 years and above to utilize this opportunity and ensure that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the vaccine to work as expected it is important that we receive the vaccines as recommended i.e. for AstraZeneca vaccine, for full protection, a person is expected to receive two doses given at 12 weeks’ interval while for Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, a single dose will ensure full protection.

My special appeal goes to those that had received the first dose of AstraZeneca and 12 weeks have elapsed, that they should get their second dose of the AstraZeneca at the nearest vaccination site. This will ensure that they are

fully protected against COVID-19 thereby reducing the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths when they contract COVID-19.

To ensure increased access to the COVID-19 vaccines, government continues to deliver the vaccines through different platforms including the outreach and mobile clinics apart from the static clinics. This initiative will ensure that the vaccines are closer to the people.

Let me commend some local and faith leaders that are encouraging their subjects/congregants to get

vaccinated.

These leaders are organizing the people right in their communities/institutions and thereafter invite the health personnel to come and vaccinate the people. This is the type of leadership that we expect from the traditional and faith leaders.

Let me appeal to other traditional and faith leaders to emulate this good example and ensure that the people they

serve are protected from developing severe COVID-19 disease as well as reducing the risk of hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19.

The leaders will only be leaders when their subjects are well and healthy. Apart from encouraging people to get vaccinated, the traditional and faith leaders should also take an active role in ensuring that the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures are strictly adhered to in their respective communities. This will help in

reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Together we can have a COVID-19 free Malawi and it begins with us.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE