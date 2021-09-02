LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 89 new COVID-19 cases, 380 new recoveries and eight new deaths. All cases are locally transmitted: 20 from Lilongwe, 17 from Blantyre, seven each from Karonga, Mangochi, and Mzimba North, five from Mchinji, three each from Salima, Chitipa, Mzimba South, and Thyolo, two each from Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Dedza, Mulanje, and Phalombe, and one each from Dowa, Kasungu, Neno, and Nkhata Bay Districts.

Eight new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: two each from Blantyre and Mzimba North, and one each from Lilongwe, Nkhata Bay, Mulanje, and Chiradzulu Districts. All the new deaths registered in the past 24 hours had never received any COVID-19 vaccine.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 60,583 cases including 2,185 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.61%). Of these cases, 2,611 are imported infections and 57,972 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 48,186 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 79.5%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 9,980.

In the past 24 hours, there were 13 new admissions (all new admissions are not vaccinated) in the treatment units while 27 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 134 active cases are currently hospitalised (of these, 14 are in critical condition of which 13 are not vaccinated and one had received one dose of AstraZeneca Vaccine): 31 in Lilongwe, 16 in Blantyre, 15 in Mzimba North, 14 in Zomba, six in Mulanje, five each in Salima, Mchinji, Karonga, and Thyolo, three each in Mangochi, Dowa, Balaka, Ntcheu, Rumphi, and Chiradzulu, two each in Nkhata Bay, Kasungu,Chitipa, and Mzimba South, and one each in Neno, Nkhotakota, Phalombe, Machinga, Chikwawa, and Nsanje Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 992 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 545 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 9% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 8.3%.

Cumulatively, 387,730 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 893,062 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 474,807 and 213,195 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 205,060 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,859 and 2,503 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 5,268 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 418,255 people are fully vaccinated.

As the COVID-19 vaccination program is progressing, I would like to remind the public that the COVID-19 vaccines are not contraindicated in pregnant and lactating mothers.

The benefits of pregnant women getting the vaccine and being protected from COVID-19 disease far outweighs the reported increased risk of having severe disease which can lead to death amongst pregnant women.

COVID-19 vaccines are recommended in pregnancy and they remain the best way to protect against the known risks of COVID-19 in pregnancy.

It is recommended that pregnant women should receive COVID-19 vaccine after attaining 14 weeks of pregnancy. Lactating mothers can also get the vaccine and continue to breastfeed their children safely.

On COVID-19 vaccine and fertility, let me inform the public that COVID-19 vaccine does not interfere with a person’s hormones hence the vaccine does not affect fertility of a person or child bearing.

Let me also emphasize that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and monitoring of adverse Effects following immunization is part and parcel of the immunization program in the country.

Let me appeal to those who have received and will receive any COVID-19 vaccines to report side effects, if any, to their attending health care workers at a nearby health facility.

The public is encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and not wait for a specific brand as all currently authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Let me emphasize that though there are different types of COVID-19 vaccines, they do the same work of helping to reduce the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19 infection.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE