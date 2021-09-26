LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 22 new COVID-19 cases, 408 new recoveries and three new deaths. Of the new cases, 18 are locally transmitted: seven from Blantyre, three from Mangochi, two from Mulanje, and one each from Dedza, Machinga, Mchinji, Mzimba North, Neno, and Zomba Districts while four cases are imported and all are from Dowa District.

Three new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: two from Mzimba North, and one from Mangochi Districts. All new deaths were not vaccinated. To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,497 cases including 2,275 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.70%). Of these cases, 2,636 are imported infections and 58,861 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 54,474 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 88.6%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 4,516.

In the past 24 hours, there were four new admissions (all new admissions are not vaccinated) in the treatment units while 10 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 39 active cases are currently hospitalised (of these, six cases are in critical condition and all are not vaccinated): nine in Lilongwe, seven in Mzimba North, four in Blantyre, three in Zomba, two each in Dowa, Karonga, and Chikwawa, and on each in Mangochi, Kasungu, Mulanje, Mchinji, Mzimba South, Balaka, Dedza,

Chiradzulu, Phalombe, and Mwanza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 630 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 365 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 3.5% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 3.7%.

Cumulatively, 405,812 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of

1,028,040 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far. Cumulatively 539,596 and 248,542 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 239,902 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 6,056 and 1,445 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 866 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 488,444 people are fully vaccinated.

As the COVID-19 vaccination is progressing, I am glad to report that today, we have received 326,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from our bilateral partner (The Germany Government) through the COVAX Facility.

The vaccines we are receiving today have come at the right time as they will help to have continuous supply of the COVID19 vaccines in the country.

We have now administered more than one million doses all together with over 488,000 people being fully vaccinated which translates to 4.4% of our target population. These additional doses will help us vaccinate more people so as to reach our target.

I want to take this opportunity to remind you that in line with the recommendation from the African Union, our target is to vaccinate at least 60% of our population.

You can therefore see that we still have a long way to go. I would like to thank the Germany Government, the COVAX facility and all our partners for the technical and financial assistance we are getting in the fight against COVID-19.

I want to take this opportunity to encourage all those who are eligible to get the vaccines to continue going to their nearest vaccination sites for their jab.

We now have enough vaccines in the country. Let us all go and get vaccinated. As a Ministry together with our partners we have now put in place additional strategies to make it easy for the communities to get vaccinated.

We are now taking the vaccines to the people. We are doing village to village vaccinations, Door to door vaccinations and we are setting up mobile vaccination sites in markets, churches and workplaces to reduce the walking distances.

I therefore want to urge you all to get vaccinated. This is different from before when we were just waiting for people

to come to us in our vaccination sites to get vaccinated.

The third wave of the pandemic is still with us although the COVID-19 daily numbers have now gone down. We should not relax because we are not out of the woods yet.

We need these vaccines for us to control the problem. I would like to remind all of you that the vaccines are additional tools in our fight against COVID-19.

We should always use masks, keep social distance and wash hands with soap always or use hand sanitizers. At this point, I would therefore like to ask, Members of the Press, political leaders, traditional leaders, religious leaders and all our partners such as Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to continue assisting Government in sending correct COVID-19 vaccinations messages to the communities that vaccinations are a safe and are effective; protecting people against severe disease, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.

For COVID-19 Vaccination certificate queries please call toll free 929 or email eoc.health@mail.gov.mw or send WhatsApp message to +265887371288.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE