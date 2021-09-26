Kabango (right) presents the cheque to Justice Alide

By Mc Donald Chapalapata, Contributor

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Thursday gave MK2 million towards the golf tournament to fundraise for the Malawi National Football Team, the Flames who have qualified for the continental showpiece, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated for January next year.

Presenting the cheque in Blantyre, NBM plc Enterprise Risk Manager Dereck Kabango said they decided to help in the fundraising to show support to Malawi’s representatives at the tournament.

“What we have seen in the recent months, the team is showing that it is indeed carrying our flag high and National Bank being the flag carrier for Malawi as the Bank of the Nation, we would like to associate with the Flames, that is why we have come in to support the golf fundraising tournament with K2 million,” said Kabango.

Vice President Saulos Chilima will lead golfers to fundraise for the Flames during a golf tournament scheduled for next week in Lilongwe.

The Flames need K1.5 billion to adequately prepare for the finals and government and other stakeholders have committed K926 million, leaving a deficit of K567 million hence the fundraising drive by the Football association of Malawi (FAM).

Chairperson of the Flames AFCOM Resource Mobilisation Task Force and the First Vice President of FAM Justice Jabber Alide thanked NBM plc for the support saying it has come at the right time.

“We are happy that NBM plc has helped us in our fundraising drive and the money we have received today will go a long way in making the golf tournament a success so that we get the required resources to help our Flames to prepare well for the AFCON tournament,” said Alide.