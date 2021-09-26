By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Soldiers from Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday, 25th September, 2021 emerged victors over TN Stars from Kasungu as they defeated them by two goals to nil at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

It was a game in which both teams displayed a more physical game especially in the first half which led to so many stoppages.

The host Kamuzu Barracks opened the scoreline as early as three minutes of the first half through Zelliat Nkhoma’s goal. Joseph Malizani’s boys tried hard to find the equaliser but their legs seemed exhausted as they failed to penetrate through Kamuzu Barracks center.

First half ended in favour of the host. Second half started abit different from the first half as both teams here and there tried to display some good football though Stars still failed to shine at Soldiers Camp. They lacked experience when approaching the final third and it was the host who added the second goal through Sam Gunda at 34th minute of the second half to seal their victory.

The three points collected have moved Kamuzu Barracks to seventh position with 41 points from 29 games and their final game is against Nyasa Big Bullets FC.

Charles Kamanga, head Coach for Kamuzu Barracks hailed his boys for the victory, saying the three points collected will play a great role in helping them to clinch a top eight finish.

“This win will give us the motivation to do better in our next assignment against Nyasa Big Bullets”, Kamanga added.

While his counterpart, Joseph Malizani-TN Stars Head coach, said it was a good game though a physical one in the first half.He further said, the early goal they conceded in the first half frustrated his boys.

” I am using young boys they are tired,the hope of finishing in the top eight is slowly dying now but we will go back to plan for our final match against Red Lions FC “, Malizani lamented.

Thomas Nyirenda Stars are now on position nine with 40 points from 29 games.

In Karonga, at Karonga Stadium, The Lions of Kaning’ina failed to kill the crocodiles from South Rukuru,North Rukuru and Kyungu rivers. Both sides failed to create scoring chances from both halves of the game. The crocodiles though failed to utilise an opportunity they had in the first half as their prolific striker, Clement Nyondo, missed from the spot kick. At the end of the second half it was nil nil.

Prichard Mwansa, Moyale Barracks Coach, said the game was very tough being an away game hence one point was vital as they fight for top eight finish.

Karonga United Coach, Dan Dzinkambani hailed his boys for one point collected from Moyale Barracks game despite his team missing few chances they got from the game.

” We are finishing in top eight no matter what, we go back and prepare for our final game against Nyasa Big Bullets “, he added.

Clement Nyondo had a chance to help Karonga United grabbing three points through the spot kick,but he went on to miss.

Karonga United has played 29 games and lie on position four with 46 points while Moyale Barracks are on position seven with 42 points from 28 games.