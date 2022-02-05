By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Regulatory Authority ( MRA) Station Manager for Dedza district Alinafe Bonongwe has been found dead in his house’s bathroom at Dedza Airfield in the district.

According to information Maravi Post has in possession, for the past few weeks, there has been a social media campaign by unknown people trying to damage his reputation.

The move was calculated that he should be transferred from Dedza Border Post as he was seen to be an obstacle to many tax evaders.

Some of the evaders were caught in the line of duty at the border post under his leadership when smuggling goods and they vowed to deal with him as a pay back in order to protect their market .

On Friday, February 4, 2022, he went to work as usual and knocked off in time.

The late Bonongwe came back home around 7:00 PM before being found dead in his house’s bathroom an hour later with blood stains spotted on his car.

He was found with a swelling face and things were found scattered in his bedroom according to eye witnesses as they were looking for some documents.

Until his death, Bonongwe was known to be standing firm against smuggling at Dedza Border Post.

Currently, police are investigating to establish the cause of his death.

