By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One of Malawi’s oldest and largest garment manufacturing companies Crown Fashions Limited says it will on Friday June 17,2022 close down its operations over the economic challenges.

Crown Fashions Limited closes

In a letter addressed to its employees, the company cites among other challenges being huge shortage of forex in the country, devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha to the foreign currency, Fuel Price increase, frequent power interruption, and an increase in licence fees.

“We regret to inform all employees regarding the closure of Crown Fashions Limited Manufacturing operations situated in our plant in Limbe.

“We humbly request the concerned government departments comprehensive study about the above situation and help the industry to survive in these conditions,” reads a letter in part.

It adds, “We have made huge investments in to set up the industry in Malawi and we need full government’s support to continue the operations”.

Meanwhile, the company has assured that it will pay all employees’ due payments as stipulated in the Malawi Labour Act.

Opened its doors in 1975, Crown Fashions Limited offers a large Collection range of fabrics garment apparel suitable for home decoration, women and children’ wear in Malawi.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...