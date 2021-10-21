LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s newly established safety firm Electrify Malawi is scheduled to hold first ever safety and security trade show slated for October 30, 2021 at the magnificent 5 star Umodzi Park in the capital Lilongwe.

The expo aims at creating a platform for safety and security service providers to interact directly with decision makers from various top-tier institutions, small businesses as well as individuals, to exhibit the various services and products they offer.

Electrify Malawi’s Project Lead on Safety & Security Trade Show Caleb Bright Kawamba told the news conference on Monday, October 18 that its high time the public is fully aware of services provided value for money.

Kawamba believes that general public deserve to have access to service providers and their competition amid numerous security concerns.

He disclosed that safety and security expo will be launched at a business cocktail event on October 29 at BICC Main Foyer.

“This event will be by invitation and is for the exhibitors, business captains, heads of institutions and agencies, with a high-level guest of honor to be announced soon by the organizing team.

“We believe the people deserve to have access to service providers and their competition, this is an opportunity for people to come and see if they are getting a service that is really worth the value for money,” says Kawamba.

He added, “On October 30, 2021 will be the trade show day from 9:am to 5:30pm with live coverage of the event on various local television channels and online streaming pages, this is an open event and Malawians are invited to come and see the options that they have in securing their property, premises, money, health and business.

“The main focus areas for the expo including commercial & Private security services e.g. guard security companies, money safety & security services e.g. banks, mobile wallets, personal policy companies, property safety & security services such as insurance companies, health safety & security services such as medical insurance companies, and data & Information safety & Cyber security services, I.T companies as example”