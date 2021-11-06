BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi National Football Team, the Flames head coach Meck Mwase has dropped Orlando Pirates striker Frank Gabadihno Mhango in the squad to face Cameroon and Mozambique in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Flames host the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on November 13, 2021 at Orlando Stadium , South Africa before facing Mozambique in Benin, three days later.

Mwase has also dropped Simba SC midfielder Duncan Nyoni and Dennis Chembezi, who has just started light training at Polokwane City.

Mwase however has given call ups to Moyale Barracks talisman Lloyd Njaliwa, Nyasa Big Bullets striker Hassan Kajoke and Mighty Wanderers left back Francis Mulimbika.

Local players are expected to go in camp on Sunday, November 7, before flying to South Africa on Monday, November 8, 2021.

However, Mhango has not been playing at Pirates.

More to come…

