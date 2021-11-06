NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-A Kenyan landlady has been arrested after she allegedly set her tenant’s house on fire over a disagreement on payment of house rent.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Friday, November 5.

According DCI, the landlady identified as Caroline Mukolwe approached her tenant; Teresia Ayeng, on Thursday evening demanding for rent amounting to Ksh.800 but Ayeng could not raise the full amount at the time.

The 40-year-old tenant offered the landlady Sh400 pledging to clear the balance in a few days which angered the impatient landlady who rushed back to her house and came back running holding a bottle full of kerosene and a matchbox.

She then entered the tenant’s house, doused her bedding and clothing with the kerosene and set it ablaze reducing the poor woman’s belongings to ashes, K24 Digital reported.

Ayeng tearfully watched all her belongings valued at Sh47,000 go up in flames as the landlady was triumphantly pacing up and down the scene of the fire in jubilation.

Police officers have since arrested the landlady waiting to be arraigned in court to answer to her crimes.

