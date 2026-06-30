Paraguay humiliate Germany to reach 2026 World Cup round of 16

ATALANTA-(MaraviPost)-Paraguay and Morocco have booked their places in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after producing memorable victories in dramatic Round of 32 encounters, joining Canada and Brazil among the first teams to secure qualification.

Paraguay stunned four time world champions Germany by winning 4-3 on penalties after a fiercely contested 1-1 draw that stretched through extra time.

Julio Enciso gave Paraguay the lead before Kai Havertz restored parity for Germany. Despite relentless German pressure, Paraguay’s defence stood firm, forcing the match into a penalty shootout where goalkeeper Orlando Gill emerged as the hero with crucial saves.

Jose Canale calmly converted the decisive spot kick to send Paraguay into the Round of 16, sparking nationwide celebrations back home.

Paraguay’s government even declared a national holiday to honour what has been described as one of the country’s greatest football achievements.

Morocco also produced a performance full of resilience by eliminating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties after the two sides finished 1-1 following extra time.

The Atlas Lions refused to surrender despite trailing late in normal time.

The Dutch appeared destined for victory after Cody Gakpo opened the scoring but Morocco struck in stoppage time through Issa Diop to force extra time before holding their nerve during the penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou once again proved why he is regarded as one of the world’s finest shot stoppers, making decisive saves in the shootout before Ismael Saibari converted the winning penalty to seal Morocco’s historic qualification.

The victory makes Morocco the first African nation to reach the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reinforcing the country’s growing reputation as Africa’s leading football powerhouse following its historic run to the semi finals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco will face Canada, while Paraguay await the winner between France and Sweden as they seek to continue their dream World Cup journeys.