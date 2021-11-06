RSA’s music diva Makhadzi in Malawi for second time

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-South Africa’s music diva, Makhadzi, has revealed her plans to work together with Malawian musicians as a way of showing love and the fact that South Africa and Malawi are one.

Speaking in an interview, after performing at Hang Out Music Festival currently taking place in Salima, Makhadzi said as one way of showing that South Africa and Malawi are one is to record a hit song with one of Malawi’s artists; particularly with Janta, whom she mentioned to have taught her the social media viral phrase “ipatse moto”.

“Honestly speaking, I would like to do a collaboration with Malawian artist because you know, I think it will be a good way to show that I appreciate them. I must not just come and sing my songs alone. I must make sure that next time I come, I am singing along with a Malawian artist; I am collaborating with them to show that we are one because at the end of the day, we must show that we are one and we love each other. South Africa and Malawi, we are one, we are Africans,” expressed Makhadzi.

The 25 year old stage mistress, was also in the country last month and mesmerised her fans at the Sand Music Festival, the annual gig, which took place in Mangochi. After the show, Makhadzi made ‘news’ with a virtually naked picture which went viral on social media.

Makhadzi, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, rose to fame with songs like Morahu, Tshanda, Vhuya and Matorokisi and they have become household name; not only in Malawi, but beyond as well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...