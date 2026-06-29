Mutharika is back: Fully engaged Ramaphosa on immigrants attacks

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has returned from South Africa, where he undertook a two-week private visit.

Upon his arrival, President Mutharika said that while in South Africa, he held talks with his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, on ways of addressing the challenges facing Malawians in the Rainbow Nation following the recent violence against migrants.

“I had a series of meetings with my brother, President Ramaphosa, on the problems in the country. After the June 30 deadline, we will continue to work together on how to resolve the issue,” said President Mutharika.

The Malawi leader has since welcomed all Malawians who have returned home and assured them of his government’s commitment to supporting them.

He stressed that the government is fully aware that many Malawians were forced to leave behind businesses they had spent many years building, while others were separated from their families and lost valuable possessions.

Mutharika, who arrived in a jovial mood, said he was happy to be back home and was heading straight to the office, noting that he had no time to rest because he has a country to reform.