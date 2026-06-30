Brazil through to 2026 World Cup round of 16

HOUSTON-(MaraviPost)-Brazil produced a gritty second half comeback to beat Japan 2-1 at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, becoming the second nation after Canada to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

Japan stunned the five time world champions in the 29th minute when Kaishu Sano capitalised on a defensive mistake before unleashing a superb strike past Alisson Becker, leaving Brazil trailing at half time and putting the South Americans under immense pressure.

Brazil returned from the break with renewed purpose and found the equaliser in the 56th minute.

Veteran midfielder Casemiro rose highest to head home Gabriel Magalhaes’ cross, restoring parity and swinging the momentum firmly in Brazil’s favour.

As the match appeared destined for extra time, substitute Gabriel Martinelli emerged as Brazil’s hero, firing home the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time (90+5) after a brilliant attacking move to complete a thrilling 2-1 turnaround.

The victory means Brazil join Canada as the only teams to have confirmed their places in the Round of 16, with the Selecao continuing their quest for a record extending sixth FIFA World Cup crown.

The team will next face the winner between Norway and Ivory Coast.

Brazil’s performance also highlighted the experience and composure that have defined the nation throughout World Cup history.

Despite being pushed to the brink by a fearless Japanese side, Carlo Ancelotti’s men remained patient and found a way back when it mattered most.

For Japan, the defeat marked a heartbreaking end to an impressive campaign.

The Samurai Blue once again demonstrated their growing quality by matching one of football’s traditional giants for long spells but a late lapse in concentration ultimately proved costly.