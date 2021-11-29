Malawi’s Flames Legend Chancy Vinny Gondwe’ book

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Untold History of Malawi Football Book written by Flames Legend Chancy Vinny Gondwe selling on a snails pace on the market after one year since its launch on November 6, 2020 at Cross Roads Hotel in Lilongwe.

Gondwe said this is so because they put in wrong strategies of selling the book.He further said that currently they have almost 500 copies from the 1000 copies they printed in South Africa.

The former Flames and Mamelod Sundowns star hinted that he is yet to receive the good part of money people and other stakeholders pledged during the launch,which he said has also contributed to the poor sale of the UNTOLD HISTORY OF MALAWI FOOTBALL.

Money realized from this book sale was intended to help the Project called Sports Samaritan which Gondwe established with an aim of helping old players from different sports disciplines who are currently failing to earn their living hence the poor sale has also affected the duties of the project.

“Since we launched the book,we have struggled to sale the book due to poor strategy, I ask the Secondary Alumni including Magawa,Robert Brake,Kamuzu Academy and among others to come and buy the books and put them in Library.

“The book is not only talking about football but also about character of a person.If people buy it in big quantity they will have a discount, they will get it at MK10,000 each from MK15,000”, Gondwe Explained.

During the book launch President Lazarus Chakwera bought twenty books meant for national library at MK1 million while Sports Minister Ulemu Msungama bought the book at MK500,000.

The UNTOLD STORY OF MALAWI FOOTBALL BOOK tackles the background of Malawi Football, Rise and fall of Chancy Vinny Gondwe and his Biography.

