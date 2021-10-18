BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court this week convicted and sentenced Mangochi District Hospital Clinical Officer 19-years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 20- year woman.

The convicted identified as George Gwagwala aged 31 hails from Helemani Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Khwethemule in Thyolo.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer Amina Tepani Daudi confirmed the conviction of the clinical officer on Wednesday October 13, 2021.

According to Station Prosecution Officer, Amos Mwase, the convict was working as a clinician at the health facility and on August 8, 2021, the victim went to the hospital for medical attention as she was having an ankle pain and she met the convict on duty at the casualty ward.

Mwase then told the victim and another patient to follow him and he took them to his hostel.

The first to be assisted was the male patient after that the convict invited the female victim into the room and surprisingly the clinician locked the door and forced himself on his patient, consequently injuring her and tearing her clothes in the process.

The matter was then reported at Yoneco Office who brought the victim to Mangochi Police Station where she was issued a referral letter and the results from the same hospital confirmed that the victim was raped.

Gwagwala pleaded not guilty to the charge after appearing in Court which prompted the state to parade four witnesses who testified against him.

In mitigation, Gwagwala asked for the court’s leniency citing that his family invested a lot of money in his studies and all would be wasted if he would be sent to prison which was quashed by the state saying that, the convict took advantage of the victim’s condition and also violated rights of the patient.

The state added that the clinician’s immoral behaviour could also dent the image of medical workers hence the need for a stiff and custodial sentence.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state, hence the 19-year sentence to serve as a lesson to other would be offenders.