Nsanje residents on alluvial gold

By Thandie Chadzandiyani

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Nsanje residents are reportedly scrambling for alluvial gold.

This as result of a gold mining activity taking place at Kanyama 2 village in Traditional Authority (T.A) Ngabu in the district.

Acting Environmental District Officer, John Banda, has confirmed that communities around the area and others from Mozambique are extracting alluvial gold from Nyantchambo river.

One of the miners, Longon Saw, said that people from Blantyre and other areas have been buying from them.

District Commissioner, Dr. Medson Matchaya, officials responsible for environment and security and TA Ngabu among others, visited the area to appreciate what is happening at the site, where the DC cautioned them to avoid behaviours that can endanger their lives.

More to come…..