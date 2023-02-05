Malawi’s President hotel wears new face for tourists’ forex generation

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Umodzi Holding Limited, the custodian of Malawi’s President Hotel, Umodzi Park and Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe has refurbishes the facility to meet international standards for tourists attraction and forex generation.

The Maravi Post visit on Friday, February 3, 2023, sampled out well-decorated swimming pool, restaurant, bar and presidential hotel rooms and among others.

Apart from refurbishing, the facility has improved variety of menu for both local and international food items of any choice.

Part of Presidential Hotel’s new look

Umodzi Holding Limited Chief Executive Steve Lwanda disclosed that the facility wears news face for tourists’ forex generation.

Lwanda appreciates support the facility gets from local and international customers.

Umodzi Holdings staff and customers enjoying the news look

“The facility wears international face that tourists will be attracted while generating much needed forex into the country,” assures Lwanda.

