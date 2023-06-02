Malawi’s Refugees relocation: Minister Ng’oma revokes citizenships for 396 nationals

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma on Thursday, June 1, 2023 ordered immediate revocation of citizenship for 396 people who came from Burundi and Rwanda.

The decision came after President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government started relocating refugees and asylum seekers back to Dzaleka refugee camp.

Minister Ng’oma hinted that nationals whose citizenships have been revoked will be deported to their respective countries.

He said the move is to bring public order and security in the country as stipulated in the laws of the Republic.

“I have come up with this decision as a way to maintain public order and security within the precincts of the laws of Malawi and in compliance with the high court’s decision in reference to the case of the Republic vs Uladi Mussa and others being Criminal Case Number 2 of 2017,” Ng’oma said.

Ng’oma therefore disclosed that the law enforcement agencies in their coordinated effort will be enforcing deportation of the concerned individuals.

The minister said that in accordance with the law, Tonse government will continue to review and deprive Malawian Citizenship for all those individuals that did not comply with the stipulated legal process.

