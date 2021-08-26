LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A police officer whose identity has been concealed in Salima is nursing wounds after his wife reportedly scalded him with hot water following a dispute over a child.

Salima Police spokesperson, Jacob Khembo, has refused to comment on the matter.

Apparently the husband brought home a child he bore with another woman a thing the wife did not approve resulting into the incident.

Child right activist, Desmond Mhango, says the child needs psycho-social support as she is likely traumatized having witnessed the incident and knowing she was the cause.

Mhango also suggests a safer home for the child considering the incident and that law enforcement should also apply to the woman saying this case is criminal in nature.