

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 136 new COVID-19 cases, 283 new recoveries and 18 new deaths. Of the new cases, 130 are locally transmitted: 30 from Lilongwe, 20 from Blantyre, 15 from Mzimba North, 12 from Mangochi, five each from Chikwawa, Dedza, and Ntcheu, four each Mchinji, Phalombe, and Rumphi, three each from Balaka, Dowa, and Salima, two each from Karonga, Machinga, Mulanje, Nkhata Bay, Thyolo, and Zomba, and

one each Chitipa, Neno, Nkhotakota, Nsanje, and Ntchisi Districts while six are imported cases: all from Dowa District.

18 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: seven from Lilongwe, two each from Zomba and Rumphi, and one each from Mzimba North, Dowa, Neno, Mchinji, Thyolo, Ntcheu, and Nsanje Districts. To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May

the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 60,090 cases including 2,129 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.54%). Of these cases, 2,607 are imported infections and 57,483 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 46,573 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 77.5%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 11,156.

In the past 24 hours, there were 16 new admissions in the treatment units while 31 cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 193 active cases are currently hospitalised: 47 in Lilongwe, 34 in Blantyre, 20 in Zomba, 16 in Mzimba North, eight in Karonga, six each in Mangochi, Mulanje, and Balaka, five each in Mchinji, Thyolo, and Chiradzulu, four each in Dowa, Neno, and Chitipa, three each in Kasungu, Nkhata Bay, Mzimba South, Ntcheu, and Rumphi, two each in Salima and Nsanje, and one each Nkhotakota, Phalombe, Machinga, and Chikwawa Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1,073 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 509 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 12.7% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 14.3%.

Cumulatively, 381,381 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 861,038 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 470,374 and 203,834 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 186,830 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,067 and 3,107 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 5,041 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 390,664 people are fully vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccination exercise is progressing well and I would like to commend those that have made a wise decision to get vaccinated thereby reducing the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19.

The vaccination exercise will greatly help in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic as stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available.

Vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed while other preventive measures such as masks, hand washing with soap and social distancing, help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others.

When these are combined, they offer the best protection. Let me encourage those that are aged 18 years and above to ensure that they are vaccinated against COVID-19. Our vaccination sites have adequate stocks of the vaccine both the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The public is reminded that Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive one dose to ensure full protection.

This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine. The AstraZeneca

vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart and let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit government and CHAM health facilities to get their second dose.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will ensure full protection. Apart from the vaccinations,

there is need for each one of us (regardless of being vaccinated or not) to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures. This calls for enhanced preventive and containment measures that;

Promote social/physical distancing to keep ourselves and others safe, promote frequent hand washing with soap to keep our hands clean all the time, reduce spreading of the virus by wearing face masks properly and coughing

appropriately.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE