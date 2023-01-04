Kavala: Unhappy with elderly torture

By Phillip Pasula

The Malawi Network for Older Persons Organisation (MANEPO) has expressed worry over the killing of a 72-year-old woman in Phalombe, accusing her of being a witch and that she allegedly killed her granddaughter through witchcraft.

Executive Director for MANEPO, Andrew Kavala, told Maravi Post that the grouping continues to be disheartening that the habit of taking the law into their own hands by some Malawians continues to manifest itself.

He observes that this id despite all efforts by different stakeholders in sensitising the public on the same.

Kavala has since asked the Malawi Police Service to arrest all the people ivolved in this recent incident.

“We would like to ask the Malawi Police Service to act swiftly on this matter by bringing to book all the suspects involved in this incident. Malawians should see a clear conclusion to this matter.

“It is very unfortunate that witchcraft beliefs are refusing die among some societies in the country. It is even so disheartening for the elderly to be losing their lives because of such beliefs,” says Kavala.

On his part, Minister of National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, has asked traditional leaders in the country to have efforts ensuring that security of the elderly in relation to witchcraft beliefs.

Mtambo added that his ministry will work hand in hand with that of Justice to ensure that perpetrators of such a vice should be getting stiffer punishments.

“Why should one take the law in their hands and terminate life of an elderly person without evidence of wrong doing? We want stiffer punishments for these people and traditional leaders should help us on these issues.

“As government, we will not just sit and watch this happening. This practice should come to an end in this country,” charged Mtambo.

Villagers in Phalombe killed the woman identified as Maggie Nyengani at Chiringa. The villagers also descended on her house where they vandalised property.

The deceased originally hailed from Opeliwa Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nazombe in Phalombe District.

