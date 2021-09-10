Comittee of Mangochi Diocese

MANGOCHI (MaraviPost): Today the Investment Committee of Mangochi Diocese had a meeting with Parish Priests, parish representatives and other office bearers on investments. Rt. Rev. Montfort Stima present at the meeting welcomed the members and briefed them on what the meeting was all about that is venturing into Agro-Dealer business.

Mr. Polycarp Chigwenembe the chairperson for Investment Committee of the diocese explained on how agro-dealing business can help to boost the finances of parishes and the diocese at large.

The diocese will venture into this Agri-business with the help of Chambo Agro-dealers experts in this business. Mr. Isaac Banda and Mr. Frank Mambala from Chambo Agro-Dealer business group Explained on how the setup of the business can be done by registering to approved bodies by the government of Malawi.