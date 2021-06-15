Munde–Resigns as northern region MCP deputy chair

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is falling apart in the northern region as its deputy regional chair Walusako Munde, has resigned “with immediate effect”.

Sources told this publication that Munde resignation has been fueled by his disillusionment with the party’s leadership under President Chakwera.

However, MCP spokesman, Reverend Maurice Munthali has expressed ignorance of the development.

But Munde who stays in Karonga, said that he had already communicated his decision to the powers-that-be.

“I have written to the authorities about it. I want to concentrate on family matters,” Munde said in a brief telephone interview, typical of what most Malawian politicians say when they feel they are not benefiting enough from the political systems they belong to.

But it has been revealed that Munde’s decision is as a result of his disappointment with the Chakwera led MCP administration.

Munde, and many other MCP senior members are said to have been promised a horde of opportunities prior to both the May 21 tripartite elections and the June 23 fresh presidential election should MCP take over government.

In 2019, Munde contested as parliamentarian for the Karonga North West constituency but lost to the late Honourable James Bond Kamwambi.

“Munde and many others sacrificed a lot in helping boot out the DPP from power using their own resources. They have been expecting rewards but unfortunately they are not coming their way,” our source who is very close to Munde and did not want to be mentioned said over the weekend.

There was also a power struggle between the MCP’s central committee and the regional committee during the recent April by-elections in Karonga North West where the latter felt they were treated as less superior by cabinet ministers and parliamentarians who had stormed the lakeshore district to campaign for Chitonya Mwanyongo.

Mwanyongo lost to UTM’s Katwaff Mwakayira, a big disappointment to Munde and team who think they could have done a better job being the people on the ground.

“Even during the anti-Jane Ansah demos, these people were on the forefront fighting for justice. These people lost a number of their businesses and at the time even lived away for their homes for safety. In short, they feel they have been used as condoms,” our source added.

The Maravi Post understands that MCP is likely will lose more of its members in the northern region, especially in Karonga, following Munde’s departure.

MCP’s biggest partner, UTM, is getting more popular in Karonga after Mwakayira’s by-election win whose campaign was engineered by UTM spokesman Frank Mwenifumbo.

There has been fight between MCP and UTM supporters on supremacy in Tonse government.