Ngalande (right) presents a fruit tree to Kaliati

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-As part of its goal of promoting an inclusive, diverse and sustainable environment, FDH Bank plc in partnership with Press Trust and Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare recently donated 15,000 fruit trees worth MK8.5Million to women under the social cash program to empower them towards sustainable livelihoods in Lizulu, Ntcheu.

Speaking at the tree planting ceremony, FDH Bank Managing Director Dr Ellias Ngalande encouraged the beneficiaries to take care of the fruit trees for they will be a source of income and an investment for the future generations.

“The initiative has reached out to 42 groups and 1552 individuals. The goal is to empower the social cash beneficiaries for a more comprehensive and sustainable livelihood support,” Ngalande said.

“The fruit trees will allow you to not only rely on cash transfers but to have alternate sources of income,” he added.

The Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Dr Patricia Kaliati commended FDH Bank Plc and Press Trust for the initiative.

“It is clear that this will benefit the community and the nation at large by not only providing fruits for consumption and businesses but for the conservation of our environment as well. The fruit trees will allow the beneficiaries to not only rely on cash transfers but to have alternate sources of income,” she said.

The seedlings consisting of Banana, Paw-Paw and Mango seedlings were planted around the homes of the beneficiaries to be grown all year round surviving various seasons.