“It’s 67kg, not 2.5 tones”-Pan African Mining refutes granite export claims

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Pan African Mining Limited has moved to set the record straight over reports alleging that it exported 2.5 tonnes of granite from Malawi to India, insisting that the claims are false and that only 67 kilograms of composite exploration samples were legally shipped abroad for specialised scientific testing.

The company says reports circulating on some media platforms and social media have misrepresented its exploration activities, creating the false impression that large quantities of the country’s mineral resources were exported.

In a statement issued by Managing Director Suresh Kumar Reddy, the company described the reports as inaccurate and misleading, stressing that the material sent to India was not commercial granite but composite samples prepared from various rock and soil specimens collected during mineral exploration activities.

“The company did not send 2.5 tonnes of granite rock material from Malawi. Only 67 kilograms of composite samples, prepared from various types of rocks and soil samples collected within our licensed exploration area, were sent to accredited laboratories in India for analysis,” Reddy said.

According to the company, the samples were collected during exploration work being undertaken under Exploration Licence No. EL 714/24 before being scientifically prepared into composite samples for laboratory examination.

Reddy explained that the samples were sent to accredited laboratories in India because Malawi currently lacks the specialised laboratory infrastructure needed to conduct advanced mineralogical, geochemical and other scientific analyses required during mineral exploration.

He said such tests are critical in determining the mineral composition, grade and economic potential of geological formations before any decisions can be made on whether a mining project is commercially viable.

The Managing Director noted that exporting exploration samples for testing is standard practice throughout the global mining industry whenever suitable analytical facilities are unavailable in the country where exploration is taking place.

“It is common practice for mining companies around the world to send exploration samples to internationally accredited laboratories when the necessary testing facilities do not exist locally,” he said.

Pan African Mining further maintained that every stage of the sampling process—from collection and preparation to transportation and export—was conducted in full compliance with Malawi’s Mining and Minerals Act, applicable regulations and the conditions governing its exploration licence.

The company emphasized that the 67 kilograms sent abroad were strictly for laboratory analysis and not for commercial purposes or mineral export.

Reddy said the reports claiming that 2.5 tonnes of granite had been exported have caused unnecessary public concern and damaged the company’s reputation.

He said Pan African Mining remains committed to conducting responsible mineral exploration while adhering to all legal and regulatory requirements governing Malawi’s mining sector.

The company has now called on media houses, online publishers and individuals who published the disputed reports to issue corrections and retractions with the same prominence as the original stories.

According to Reddy, responsible journalism requires that factual inaccuracies be corrected once verified information has been provided.

He also warned that while the company hopes the matter can be resolved amicably through corrections, it reserves the right to pursue legal remedies against the continued publication of what it describes as false and misleading information.

The clarification comes as Malawi continues to attract growing interest from mineral exploration companies seeking to identify commercially viable mineral deposits. During the exploration phase, companies routinely collect rock and soil samples which are analysed in specialised laboratories to determine the presence, quality and economic value of minerals before any mining operations can begin.

Pan African Mining says its exploration programme remains focused on responsible resource assessment and that all activities continue to be carried out transparently and in accordance with Malawi’s mining laws.