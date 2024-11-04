MDF team wins 2024 War Veterans Golf Tourney

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Team are the champions of this year’s Military Veterans Thanks Giving Golf Tournament, which took place at Limbe Country Club at the weekend.

NBS Bank plc was the main sponsor of the tournament this year pumping in MK70 million, and attracted 160 golfers across the country.

The MDF team comprised Private Witman Brown and Private Alick Dzonzi who secured 50 points to earn the championship and both walked away with a trophy, cash prize of MK350,000 and a hamper.

Team NBS plc consisting of Roza Mbilizi and Charles Chirwa claimed second place with 48 points, while MDF Team 2 comprising of Private Mbeza and Private Mpanje finished third with 47 points.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, NBS Bank plc Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Temwani Simwaka expressed satisfaction with the tournament saying it gives a chance to the Bank to continue to build its existing partnership with MDF.

“Every Malawian, we say, let’s do our part, let’s support them. This is not about competition; this is about supporting people who brought us the things that we are enjoying today. So, we appeal to everyone to say, let’s support the veterans in whatever way we can to make a difference.”

“As NBS Bank plc, we believe it is our responsibility to support the veterans,” said Simwaka.

MDF General Commander, Paul Valentino Phiri applauded NBS Bank plc for sponsoring the tournament.

“It is very important that NBS Bank plc came in and others have also contributed. But this should also be an encouragement to other financial institutions, specifically banks to emulate what NBS Bank is doing in support of the Military Veterans,” said Phiri.

Minister of Defence Harry Mkandawire was the guest of honour, standing in for the country’s President Lazarus Chakwera.

Mkandawire also thanked NBS Bank plc for being the main sponsor at the Tournament and encouraged others to emulate the same example.

“We are most grateful to NBS Bank plc for their true friendship and bond to MDF. You have supported, not only this event, but almost all the initiatives that have been happening across the country. And I would like to appeal to the corporate world and the public to continue supporting the country’s war veterans,” said Mkandawire.

He said the Veteran Thanksgiving Golf Tournament is a very important event, which goes back to the history of the First and Second World Wars.