Local participants

By Mphatso M’bang’ombe

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Human Rights Resources Centre (MHRRC) organized a one-day training at Kayembe Teachers Development Centre (TDC) in Dowa district for local governance structures.

The training targeted the Area Development Committe (ADC), Health centre management committee, Parents and Teachers Association, School Management Committee, Mother groups and Community Action Groups.

The training is one of the interventions carried out in the district under a governance project which is implemented by MHRRC titled Enhancing Citizen Participation in local Governance and Development processes.

Speaking during the training, MHRRC Capacity Development Associate Noel Msiska said the training will help local structures to understand more about decentralization processes and how to conduct Public Expenditure Tracking (PET) in their respective communities.

Msiska called on the participants to take the training seriously and that MHRRC expects the committee members to monitor the utilization of government resources in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Taking her turn, Dowa District Community Development Officer , Stella Tsiga said that the training will help the local structures to know their role, monitoring of different projects in their communities and hold duty bearers accountable.

On his part, vice chairperson for Kayembe Area Development Committee Friday Chilonga thanked the rights body for building capacity of different committees in their area which will help communities to participate in all development activities and hold duty bearers accountable for their actions and non-actions.

Chilonga also asked for more interventions with a view of ending culture of silence in their communities.

Enhancing Citizen Participation in Local Governance and Development processes project is being implemented in Dowa and Ntchisi districts with funding from Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) and Dan church Aid (DCA)

