Minister Sam Kawale fails to respond to fertilizer deal questionnaire after over a month

By Burnett Munthali, Maravi Post

In a time when transparency and accountability are critical for public trust, the silence of the Minister of Agriculture, Honorable Sam Kawale, regarding a pressing questionnaire on the controversial East Bridge Estates fertilizer deal raises serious concerns.

The questionnaire, delivered to the minister on November 2, 2024, at 17:13 hours, remains unanswered as of December 28, 2024, when this article went to press. Despite the message being read, as indicated by blue ticks on WhatsApp, Honorable Kawale has not provided any responses to the questions, leaving key issues shrouded in mystery.

The fertilizer deal involving East Bridge Estates has drawn widespread criticism for its lack of transparency. Reports suggest a significant markup of K500,000 per ton, raising questions about profiteering at the expense of public funds. Moreover, the alleged involvement of fugitive Paul Mphwiyo in the company has further fueled concerns about ethical lapses in the procurement process.

The questionnaire sought to address these allegations and provide clarity on the government’s decision-making process. However, the minister’s prolonged silence suggests a reluctance to engage with these critical issues.

The questions served to Honorable Kawale included:

1) Selection Process: How was East Bridge Estates chosen as a fertilizer supplier, and what qualifications did they present?

2) Paul Mphwiyo’s Involvement: Why was a company linked to a fugitive engaged by the ministry?

3) Pricing Concerns: Is the K500,000 per ton markup justifiable during an economic crisis?

4) Sovereign Guarantees: What is the current status of guarantees for East Bridge Estates, and why are there discrepancies in government announcements?

5) Accountability Measures: What steps is the ministry taking to improve oversight and prevent political interference in procurement?

6) Public Trust: How does the ministry plan to address concerns about sidelining taxpayer needs for private profit?

These questions were designed to shed light on the deal’s transparency and ethical considerations. Unfortunately, the minister’s refusal to engage undermines efforts to address public concerns.

Honorable Kawale’s lack of response not only deepens suspicion about the fertilizer deal but also raises broader questions about the government’s commitment to accountability. At a time when Malawi faces severe economic challenges, public trust in government institutions is paramount. The minister’s silence risks further eroding this trust.

Calls for Accountability

Civil society organizations, opposition leaders, and the public have urged the government to address the allegations surrounding the East Bridge Estates deal. The continued silence from Honorable Kawale only adds to the perception of a lack of transparency in government procurement processes.

Conclusion

The unanswered questionnaire remains a stark reminder of the challenges Malawi faces in achieving transparency and accountability in governance. Honorable Kawale’s failure to respond is not just a missed opportunity to clarify the ministry’s position but also a disservice to the Malawian people who deserve answers.

The Maravi Post will continue to follow this story and advocate for accountability, ensuring that the voices of concerned citizens are heard. The public deserves leadership that prioritizes transparency and acts in the best interests of the nation.