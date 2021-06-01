Thom Mpinganjira (in blue suit) arriving at the Court on Tuesday

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The case of business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira, who is accused of attempting to bribe a panel of five judges that heard the historical presidential election case last year, will proceed in camera following a request by the defense.

The defense asked the court on Tuesday to parade its witnesses without the public, media inclusive.

The Court accepted the request after a thorough discussion that took about an hour between the judge, Dorothy De Gabrielle, and lawyers for both state and defense.

Both state and defense refused to disclose nature of the witnesses and evidence, saying law allows that.

However, information reaching the Maravi Post indicates that the witness who testified in camera in Blantyre today was a niece to the accused.

It is reported that she was in court to enforce earlier testimony by Mpinganjira to the effect that he has ever made monetary donations to Malawi Congress Party president, Lazarus Chakwera, and his UTM counterpart, Saulos Chilima.

The line of argument is meant to convince judge De’ Gabriele that, while Mpinganjira stands accused of trying to bribe Constitutional Court judges to sway the course of justice in favour of President Peter Mutharika in the presidential election case, the business magnet has a history of making donations.

The next to testify shall be a Mr. Chivunde and also later Prince Kapondamgaga, who in earlier court hearings, was mentioned as having benefitted from donations from Mpinganjira.

Businessperson Mpinganjira revealed that he donated and loaned over K1.4 billion to politicians, including President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Mpinganjira made the revelations weeks ago while testifying in the case.

According to Mpinganjira who owns the FDH Bank, he used to donate to the Chakwera-led Malawi Congress Party (MCP) using personal funds as banks are prohibited from donating to or financing political parties.

Chakwera would make a request for funds and then send Prince Kapondamgaga and Mr Chivunde to collect the money.

Chakwera would then send a message saying received to confirm that the money had been received.

Donations to Chakwera in 2019 were as follows: K5 Million 20th August; K6 Million on 11 July; K5 Million Kwacha on 18 July; and K10 Million Kwacha on 27 September.

In 2020, Mpinganjira gave Chakwera K10 million on 28 January, K25 million on 17 February and K20 million on 4 May.

In relation to Chilima, Mpinganjira said he donated K50 million on 31 August 2019; K9 million on 13 May 2019; K30 million on 3 Jan 2020; and K10 Million on 18 June 2020.

Mpinganjira also gave Chilima a loan of K350 million for purchase of motor vehicles.

He also told the court that the Democratic Progressive Party led by former president Peter Mutharika got over K950 million from him and that he also donated over K40 million to the People’s Party which is led by former President Joyce Banda.

The businessperson, however, admitted that there was no evidence that Chakwera and Chilima requested for the loans.

The case has been adjourned to tomorrow morning.