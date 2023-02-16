MRA collects MK553.58bn in 2022/23 fiscal year’s third quarter

By Mayamiko Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has collected MK553.58 billion from October last year to January this year, beating it’s target by MK6.25 billion.

MRA commissioner general John Biziwick told the news conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in Blantyre that MK 391.81 billion was collected in the third quarter, slightly missing the MK 396.63 billion target while MK161.1 billion was collected in January this year surpassing the MK145.7 billion target.

The commissioner general, attributed the success to increased engagements with taxpayers on their obligations and improvement in fuel importation among some.

He further cited intermittent power supply which continues to negatively impact the local production.

Biziwick added that delay in remittances by government, ministries, departments and agencies, delay on the implementation of tax stamps as a challenge in their quest to collect revenue as targeted.

On other note, MRA is celebrating a 23rd birthday since it’s birth in the year 2000, prior to that customs department and income tax department were the one collecting tax on behalf of the government.

