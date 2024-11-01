“Given a choice between a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.” – former US President Thomas Jefferson, whose statement led to the freedom of the press global giant pillar of democracy, 1787

In American history, a famous town crier Paul Revere is said to have shouted “The British are coming” on his midnight ride on April 18, 1775, warning colonials in Lexington Massachusetts of coming from across the Atlantic. He definitely is the pioneer of the mantra behind the breaking news.

Following the news in Malawi and several centuries after the lone town crier, Malawi is in need of a diversity of news suppliers of events happening in the country.

Especially at political party levels; to quote former late Vice President Saulos K. Chilima, “Osaopopa, osatopa, osafooka!” (Don’t get scared, don’t get tired, don’t get weary!) More importantly, the country has turned full circle, media-wise, and except for a few outlets, the main sources of news are either government-controlled, or government-friendly.

Sixty plus years after the issuing of Boma Lathu during the path to independence, then the launch of a bucketload of newspapers at the dawn of democratic rule in 1994.

There were party papers like AFORD, UDF, that were launched to be the flagship of the parties’ stand on various positions and also report on activities that have taken or will take place. Then there were other papers that were launched such as The Nation, The Independent, The Post, The Democrat, The Michiru Sun, The Observer, The New Express, The Mirror, The Monitor. These joined the ranks of provision of information, joining the MCP government owned or controlled The Times, Malawi News, Boma Lathu, and Malawi Broadcasting Radio (MBC).

With democracy fully installed in the country and etched in the laws of the country, radio stations were soon joined by the country’s first television station attached to the hip of the oldest broadcaster MBC as MBC TV. These have been through the years by many radio stations FM101, Capital FM, Dzimwe Community Radio, Trans World Radio, Radio Maria, Radio Islam. Then the television stations landed and we have Times TV, Zodiak TV, and Mibawa TV. These have been joined by online media news such as Malawi News Agency (MANA online), Zodiak online, Maravi Post, Kwacha, Nation online.

Missing in the line-up are voices of the country’s political parties such as the UDF, UTM, or DPP. What this means is that these parties are subjecting their voters in the election season, to absorb news about their party from news media that could or sometimes are not objective.

The absence of party media (even on YouTube) is paving the way to divisions within the political parties, as opinions and even false information parading in the media.

Starting media is much easier, cheaper, and safer today that it was in 1993. The platforms such as GoDaddy, WordPress, YouTube, and Facebook enable media managers to upload their publications, with WhatsApp facilitating the free flow of information across the Atlantic Pond.

In the voting season, voters must hear from party-friendly voices. As one candidate in the US elections has said, “Your vote is your voice; your voice is your power!” (Democratic Party 2024 US Presidential candidate).

As I advised in 1994 to the MCP to launch other news outlets, because at that time the party was relying on the Daily Times and Malawi News; it was pitted against the bucketload of UDF, AFORD and independent media houses that were MCP-bashing.

In 2024, MCP-friendly media outlets are effortlessly bashing opposition parties and personalities one stick at a time.

To the UDF, UTM, and DPP, it is time to re-invent the 1990’s media platform model: create tons of media outlets for your followers to read, list, and watch on TV, YouTube, Facebook, satellite-sphere!

“Osaopopa, osatopa, osafooka!” (Don’t get scared, don’t get tired, don’t get weary!)