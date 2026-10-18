My Take On It: Calling on men and women to Pink UP! October is Cancer Awareness Month!

“43 And a woman was there who had been subject to bleeding for twelve years, but no one could heal her. 44 She came up behind him and touched the edge of his cloak, and immediately her bleeding stopped”. — Luke 8:43-44

An open invitation is hereby extended to all men and all women, all girls and all boys, to pink up in whatever form – pink ribbons, pink hats, pink shoes, pink scarves, pink lipstick, pink pens, pink shirts, pink dresses, pink pants, pink fruits, pink books – anything as long as it is pink in color.

From October 1 to October 31, 2026, let us all join the Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) and the Global Breast Cancer Initiative campaigns wherever or whenever we hear about an activity in our communities.

Let us face facts: breast cancer has knocked on literally almost every door globally. Additionally, modern science has shown us test results that men can also be stricken with breast cancer.

In commemoration of the heroes of cancer throughout the world, for both survivors and the heroes who have gone on after bravely battling the disease, please let us join hands: On October 25, women wear pink (it’s your Pretty in Pink Day) and men on this day wear Blue (it’s your Handsome in Blue Day).

Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) was founded in the United States in 1985 through a partnership between the American Cancer Society and AstraZeneca (formerly Imperial Chemical Industries).

The United Nations and its specialist health agency, the World Health Organization (WHO), participate in this important annual campaign by promoting global health campaigns through national health organizations and advocacy groups similar to the fundraiser held last Saturday in Lilongwe.

Throughout October, I wear pink in my outfits – blouses, dresses, hats, and handbags. I do this in honor of four brave cancer warriors – three women and one man. I mention, salute, and herein honor them. My Mom suffered breast cancer as a 27-year-old mother of four children.

She survived, had two more children, and lived to the age of 86 years. My best church buddy, Esna, who traveled with me twice to Malawi, succumbed to breast cancer.

Another best friend, Alice, suffered from breast cancer and battled it for five to six years. Amidst her battle, she traveled to the US to celebrate my 70th birthday. A most joyous and cherished time well-spent. She succumbed to the battle seven months later.

My brother-in-law KM succumbed to breast cancer. His prognosis shocked many; but yes, there is a small chance, with the Susan G. Komen organization putting the incidence rate at 1.3 per 100,000 men per year (komen.org).

According to the American Cancer Society, “Male breast cancer is rare but can occur at any age, most commonly between ages 60–70. Awareness is lower among men, which can lead to later diagnosis. These figures show that male breast cancer is uncommon but still significant enough to warrant awareness of symptoms and risk factors.”

The breast cancer statistics for women, with research conducted by various organizations, give a bleak outlook. Below is a snapshot of the figures in just America alone:

About 1 in 8 women (roughly 13%) in the United States will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and an estimated 382,640 U.S. women are expected to be diagnosed in 2026.

Key Statistics

Lifetime risk: Approximately 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer. (National Breast Cancer Foundation).

Annual U.S. diagnoses (2026): About 382,640 women, including 321,910 invasive and 60,730 non‑invasive cases. (National Breast Cancer Foundation).

Global incidence: Around 2.3 million new cases worldwide in 2023. (BreastCancer.org)

Proportion of cancers: Breast cancer accounts for about 30% of all new cancers in U.S. women each year. (BreastCancer.org)

Survival: When detected early (localized stage), the 5‑year relative survival rate exceeds 99%. (National Breast Cancer Foundation).

These organizations state that the figures highlighted above show that breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S. and remains a major public health concern. The picture around the world is similar, and much work in breast cancer research continues to be the clarion call.

This is an even bigger reason to call on everyone to do their part in Breast Cancer Awareness Month by taking part in activities, wearing pink throughout the month, and wearing pink or Blue on October 25.

Let us all play a part in spreading the word or picture so that we all become aware of breast cancer, and eventually leading to finding a cure for the disease.