Teaching for tomorrow: Aligning Malawi’s Standards with global education

By Victor Ogotomelli Ntaukira

On 13th July this year, the Ministry of Education released a memo notifying the public that government has stopped recruiting diploma holders as secondary school teachers. That decision sparked debate.

Unemployed education-diploma holders felt targeted and excluded.

However, this policy is not about punishing anyone.

It is about protecting the future of our children and raising the quality of education in Malawi.

In 2026, government is right to insist that secondary school teaching be reserved for those with a Bachelor’s Degree.

This decision makes sense when we consider the role of secondary education.

Secondary education is a critical bridge between primary and tertiary education, and the world of work.

At this level, learners study complex concepts in various subjects.

A degree program provides deeper subject mastery, stronger research skills, and more rigorous pedagogical training than a diploma.

Thus, secondary learners need teachers who are trained to teach at that depth.

If Malawi is to compete globally and produce students who can excel in tertiary education, we must put the most qualified teachers in the classrooms.

Lowering the bar to diploma level will fix us in poor learning outcomes.

Raising the qualification standard is therefore about investing in better results for the next generation.

That investment implies aligning with what our neighbours are already doing.

Many countries in Africa now require a degree for secondary teaching.

Malawi’s own Establishment Warrant reflects that reality.

The Ministry’s letter simply restates what the policy already says: recruitment must follow government policy and the approved warran.

In that sense, the directive is Malawi’s attempt to catch up to global standards.

Aligning with these standards also promotes fairness in our education system.

Maintaining one entry qualification standard for all publicsecondary schools ensures professionalism and consistency.

It prevents a situation where learners in one school are taught by degree holders while learners in another are taught by diploma holdes.

A single standard further makes it easy for Malawian teachers to be recognised internationally, and for our curriculum to meet regional benchmarks.

This matters because Malawi’s education policy commits to “quality and inclusive education.” Quality begins with the teacher.

Our children, regardless of background, deserve teachers who are well trained in both subject content and teaching methods. That level of preparation is what complex secondary subjects demand.

That is why the role of diploma holders needs to be understood in context. Diploma training is valuable, but it was designed mainly for junior secondary levels.

Diploma holders were recruited in the past to beef up staffing at a time when there were not enough university graduates. Today the situation has changed.

Malawi now produces many more education graduates each year. Given this, it no longer makes sense to continue recruiting diploma holders in secondary schools.

To expect a diploma holder handle advanced level Physics, Literature or History is to set both the teacher and the learner up for failure.

But this policy should not be seen as end of the road for unemployed education-diploma holders.

Instead, it should be seen as a call to move forward. Government and stakeholders must now work together to create affordable degree-upgrading programs, scholarships and flexible distance learning options so that committed diploma teachers can advance.

In the long run, this will build a more professional and better-respected teaching service.

The frustrations of unemployed education-diploma holders is understandable. Their passion to serve the nation is commendable, as the Ministry itself acknowledged in the letter.

The solution, however, is not to lower standards. The solution is to invest in clear pathways for upgrading, and to absorb qualified degree holders faster.

The Ministry’s decision is tough, but is a step in the right direction. We cannot develop this nation with outdated qualifications at secondary school level.

Our children deserve teachers with deeper subject knowledge, stronger research skills, and better preparation for 21st century challeng.

This is not about diplomas versus degrees. Its about the future of Malawi.

For the sake of quality, equality, and global competitiveness, government must stay firm on this policy.

Education is the foundation of development. Let us build that foundation with the best bricks we have.

About the author: Ntaukira is a freelance writer.