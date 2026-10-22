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National Basketball Association (NBA) Rosters Feature a Record of More Than 60 Players From or With at Least One Parent From Africa

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The more than 60 players who were either born in Africa or have at least one parent born on the continent include more than 25 from or with at least one parent from Nigeria

NEW YORK, United States of America, October 20, 2026/ –&nbsp Opening-Night Rosters Feature 125 International Players from Record-Tying 43 Countries Across Six Continents

Sixth Consecutive Season with at Least 120 International Players and 13th Straight Season with at Least 100 International Players

Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards Have League-High Seven Each

The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) today announced that a record of more than 60 players who were either born in Africa or have at least one parent born on the continent are on opening-night rosters for the 2026-27 season.  Overall, opening-night rosters feature 125 international players from a record-tying 43 countries across six continents, including 70 European players, marking the second consecutive season and second time ever with at least that many.

The more than 60 players who were either born in Africa or have at least one parent born on the continent include more than 25 from or with at least one parent from Nigeria.  Among the more than 60 players are three-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo (Heat; ties to Nigeria), Antetokounmpo, two-time NBA champion OG Anunoby (New York Knicks; UK; ties to Nigeria), 2026 No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa (Wizards; ties to the Republic of the Congo), 2022-23 Kia NBA MVP and seven-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon), and 2019 NBA champion and four-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers; Cameroon).

France has a league-high 17 international players, marking the first time in 13 seasons that a country other than Canada has led the NBA in international players.  The group is headlined by two-time NBA All-Star and 2025-26 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs).  Canada ranks second with 16, headlined by 2025 NBA champion and reigning back-to-back Kia NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), followed by Australia (nine), Germany (seven), Nigeria (a record six) and Serbia (six).

This is the sixth consecutive season that opening-night rosters feature at least 120 international players and the 13th straight season with at least 100 international players.  All 30 NBA teams feature at least one international player.  The Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards feature a league-high seven each.

The record for international players (135) and the record for countries and territories represented (43) were set at the start of the 2025-26 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively.

The 70 European players include 2021 NBA champion and two-time Kia NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (Heat; Greece; ties to Nigeria), 2023 NBA champion and three-time Kia NBA MVP Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets; Serbia), six-time NBA All-Star and Kia All-NBA First Team member Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers; Slovenia), and Wembanyama.

Below are additional international player milestones and storylines for the upcoming season:

  • Four international players have won the last eight Kia NBA MVP Awards: Gilgeous-Alexander (2025-26 and 2024-25), Jokić (2023-24, 2021-22 and 2020-21), Embiid (2022-23) and Antetokounmpo (2019-20 and 2018-19).  Last season also marked the fifth consecutive season that three international players finished top three in MVP voting: Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 1), Jokić (No. 2) and Wembanyama (No. 3).
  • There are a record 19 international players on opening-night rosters who have been NBA All-Stars: Antetokounmpo, Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers; Israel), Dončić, Embiid, Gilgeous-Alexander, Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves; France), Al Horford (Golden State Warriors; Dominican Republic), Kyrie Irving (Mavericks; Australia), Jokić, Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz; Finland), Jamal Murray (Nuggets; Canada), Kristaps Porziņģis (Warriors; Latvia), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings; Lithuania), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets; Türkiye), Siakam, Ben Simmons (Kings; Australia), Nikola Vučević (Orlando Magic; Montenegro), Wembanyama and Andrew Wiggins (Heat; Canada).
  • At least three international players have made the Kia All-NBA Team each season since 2018-19.
  • In the 2026-27 NBA GM Survey (https://apo-opa.co/4yBQSoL), Wembanyama (No. 1) and Jokić (No. 2) were voted the players most likely to win the 2026-27 Kia NBA MVP Award (77% and 10% of votes, respectively).  Wembanyama was also voted as the player GMs would most want to sign if they were starting a franchise today (93% of votes).
  • Opening-night rosters feature more than 45 players who participated in Basketball Without Borders, the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program.
  • There are also several American players with parents from other countries, including Jalen Green (Phoenix Suns; ties to the Philippines), Norman Powell (Chicago Bulls; ties to Jamaica), Karl-Anthony Towns (Knicks; ties to the Dominican Republic) and Jaylin Williams (Thunder; ties to Vietnam).

The 81st NBA regular season tips off today with a tripleheader on beIN Sports, Canal+ and SuperSport as the Boston Celtics visit the Detroit Pistons (9 p.m. CAT), the defending NBA champion Knicks host the 76ers (1 a.m. CAT) and the Spurs meet the Thunder in San Antonio (3:30 a.m. CAT).  The 2026-27 season will reach fans in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages through the league’s broadcast partners around the world and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App.

Below is the full list of international players on 2026-27 opening-night NBA rosters (active and inactive):

CountryNameTeamTies
AustraliaDyson DanielsAtlanta Hawks
AustraliaJock LandaleAtlanta Hawks
AustraliaJosh GiddeyChicago Bulls
AustraliaTyrese ProctorCleveland Cavaliers
AustraliaKyrie IrvingDallas Mavericks
AustraliaJohnny FurphyIndiana PacersTies to Papua New Guinea
AustraliaRocco Zikarsky*Minnesota Timberwolves
AustraliaBen SimmonsSacramento Kings
AustraliaJosh GreenUtah Jazz
AustriaJakob PoeltlToronto Raptors
BahamasBuddy HieldChicago Bulls
BahamasVJ EdgecombePhiladelphia 76ers
BahamasDeandre AytonWashington WizardsTies to Nigeria
BelgiumAjay MitchellOklahoma City Thunder
BelgiumToumani CamaraPortland Trail BlazersTies to Mali
Bosnia and HerzegovinaJusuf NurkićUtah Jazz
BrazilGui SantosGolden State Warriors
CameroonPascal SiakamIndiana Pacers
CameroonYves MissiNew Orleans Pelicans
CameroonJoel EmbiidPhiladelphia 76ers
CanadaNickeil Alexander-WalkerAtlanta Hawks
CanadaLuguentz DortAtlanta Hawks
CanadaLeonard MillerChicago Bulls
CanadaJamal MurrayDenver Nuggets
CanadaRyan Nembhard*Denver Nuggets
CanadaAndrew NembhardIndiana Pacers
CanadaZach EdeyMemphis Grizzlies
CanadaOlivier-Maxence ProsperMemphis GrizzliesTies to Haiti
CanadaAndrew WigginsMiami Heat
CanadaTrey LylesMinnesota Timberwolves
CanadaBennedict MathurinNew Orleans PelicansTies to Haiti
CanadaShai Gilgeous-AlexanderOklahoma City Thunder
CanadaDillon BrooksPhoenix Suns
CanadaShaedon SharpePortland Trail Blazers
CanadaRJ BarrettToronto Raptors
CanadaWill RileyWashington Wizards
ChinaYang HansenPortland Trail Blazers
CroatiaMario HezonjaCleveland Cavaliers
CroatiaIvica ZubacIndiana Pacers
CroatiaKarlo MatkovićNew Orleans Pelicans
Czech RepublicVít KrejčíPortland Trail Blazers
Democratic Republic of the CongoOscar Tshiebwe*Houston Rockets
Democratic Republic of the CongoJonathan KumingaMinnesota Timberwolves
Dominican RepublicAl HorfordGolden State Warriors
Dominican RepublicDavid Jones Garcia*San Antonio Spurs
EstoniaHenri VeesaarAtlanta Hawks
FinlandLauri MarkkanenUtah Jazz
FranceNolan TraoréBrooklyn Nets
FranceMoussa DiabatéCharlotte HornetsTies to Guinea and Mali
FranceTidjane SalaünCharlotte Hornets
FranceNoa EssengueChicago BullsTies to Cameroon
FranceZaccharie RisacherDallas Mavericks
FranceOusmane DiengMilwaukee BucksTies to Senegal
FranceJoan BeringerMinnesota TimberwolvesTies to Benin
FranceRudy GobertMinnesota Timberwolves
FrancePacôme DadietNew York KnicksTies to Ivory Coast
FranceMohamed DiawaraNew York KnicksTies to Mali
FranceNoah PendaOrlando MagicTies to Cameroon and Martinique
FranceRayan Rupert*Philadelphia 76ersTies to Morocco  
FranceSidy CissokoPortland Trail BlazersTies to Senegal
FranceMaxime RaynaudSacramento Kings
FranceVictor WembanyamaSan Antonio Spurs
FranceBilal CoulibalyWashington WizardsTies to Mali
FranceAlex SarrWashington WizardsTies to Senegal
GeorgiaSandro MamukelashviliLos Angeles Lakers
GeorgiaGoga BitadzeOrlando Magic
GermanyMoritz WagnerBrooklyn Nets
GermanyDennis SchröderCharlotte HornetsTies to The Gambia
GermanyHannes SteinbachCharlotte Hornets
GermanyIsaiah HartensteinOklahoma City Thunder
GermanyTristan da SilvaOrlando MagicTies to Brazil
GermanyFranz WagnerOrlando Magic
GermanyAriel HukportiPhiladelphia 76ersTies to Togo
GreeceGiannis AntetokounmpoMiami HeatTies to Nigeria
GuineaMoussa CisséDallas Mavericks
IsraelBen SarafBrooklyn Nets
IsraelDeni AvdijaPortland Trail Blazers
ItalySimone FontecchioMiami Heat
JamaicaNick RichardsMiami Heat
JapanRui HachimuraLA ClippersTies to Benin
LatviaKristaps PorziņģisGolden State Warriors
LithuaniaKasparas JakučionisMilwaukee Bucks
LithuaniaDomantas SabonisSacramento Kings
MexicoKarim LópezMemphis GrizzliesTies to Spain
MontenegroNikola VučevićOrlando Magic
NetherlandsTristan Enaruna*Cleveland CavaliersTies to Nigeria
NetherlandsMalevy Leons*Golden State Warriors
NetherlandsQuinten PostMemphis Grizzlies
New ZealandSteven AdamsHouston Rockets
NigeriaUgonna Onyenso*Detroit Pistons
NigeriaCharles BasseyGolden State Warriors
NigeriaAdem BonaPhiladelphia 76ersTies to Türkiye
NigeriaPrecious AchiuwaSacramento Kings
NigeriaJosh OkogieUtah Jazz
NigeriaFelix Okpara*Washington Wizards
PortugalNeemias QuetaBoston CelticsTies to Guinea-Bissau
RussiaEgor DёminBrooklyn Nets
RussiaVladislav Goldin*Miami Heat
SenegalMouhamed GueyeAtlanta Hawks
SenegalKhalifa DiopCleveland Cavaliers
SenegalTacko Fall*Philadelphia 76ers
SerbiaNikola JokićDenver Nuggets
SerbiaBogdan BogdanovićHouston Rockets
SerbiaNikola JovićMiami Heat
SerbiaBogoljub MarkovićMilwaukee Bucks
SerbiaNikola TopićOklahoma City Thunder
SerbiaTristan VukčevićWashington WizardsTies to Sweden
SloveniaLuka DončićLos Angeles Lakers
South SudanKhaman MaluachPhoenix SunsTies to Uganda
South SudanDuop Reath*Phoenix SunsTies to Australia
SpainHugo GonzálezBoston Celtics
SpainSanti AldamaDallas Mavericks
SpainSergio De LarreaDallas Mavericks
SpainBaba MillerLA Clippers
SpainAday MaraOklahoma City Thunder
SwedenPelle LarssonMiami Heat
SwitzerlandClint CapelaHouston RocketsTies to Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo
SwitzerlandYanic Konan NiederhäuserLA ClippersTies to Ivory Coast
SwitzerlandKyshawn GeorgeWashington WizardsTies to Canada and France
TürkiyeTarik BiberovićDallas MavericksTies to Bosnia and Herzegovina
TürkiyeAlperen SengunHouston Rockets
UkraineSvi MykhailiukUtah Jazz
United KingdomAmari Williams*Boston Celtics
United KingdomTobi Lawal*Dallas MavericksTies to Nigeria
United KingdomOG AnunobyNew York KnicksTies to Nigeria

*Two-Way Player

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).

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