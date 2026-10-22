National Basketball Association (NBA) Rosters Feature a Record of More Than 60 Players From or With at Least One Parent From Africa

The more than 60 players who were either born in Africa or have at least one parent born on the continent include more than 25 from or with at least one parent from Nigeria

NEW YORK, United States of America, October 20, 2026/ – – Opening-Night Rosters Feature 125 International Players from Record-Tying 43 Countries Across Six Continents –

– Sixth Consecutive Season with at Least 120 International Players and 13th Straight Season with at Least 100 International Players –

– Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards Have League-High Seven Each –

The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) today announced that a record of more than 60 players who were either born in Africa or have at least one parent born on the continent are on opening-night rosters for the 2026-27 season. Overall, opening-night rosters feature 125 international players from a record-tying 43 countries across six continents, including 70 European players, marking the second consecutive season and second time ever with at least that many.

The more than 60 players who were either born in Africa or have at least one parent born on the continent include more than 25 from or with at least one parent from Nigeria. Among the more than 60 players are three-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo (Heat; ties to Nigeria), Antetokounmpo, two-time NBA champion OG Anunoby (New York Knicks; UK; ties to Nigeria), 2026 No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa (Wizards; ties to the Republic of the Congo), 2022-23 Kia NBA MVP and seven-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon), and 2019 NBA champion and four-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers; Cameroon).

France has a league-high 17 international players, marking the first time in 13 seasons that a country other than Canada has led the NBA in international players. The group is headlined by two-time NBA All-Star and 2025-26 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs). Canada ranks second with 16, headlined by 2025 NBA champion and reigning back-to-back Kia NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), followed by Australia (nine), Germany (seven), Nigeria (a record six) and Serbia (six).

This is the sixth consecutive season that opening-night rosters feature at least 120 international players and the 13th straight season with at least 100 international players. All 30 NBA teams feature at least one international player. The Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards feature a league-high seven each.

The record for international players (135) and the record for countries and territories represented (43) were set at the start of the 2025-26 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively.

The 70 European players include 2021 NBA champion and two-time Kia NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (Heat; Greece; ties to Nigeria), 2023 NBA champion and three-time Kia NBA MVP Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets; Serbia), six-time NBA All-Star and Kia All-NBA First Team member Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers; Slovenia), and Wembanyama.

Below are additional international player milestones and storylines for the upcoming season:

Four international players have won the last eight Kia NBA MVP Awards: Gilgeous-Alexander (2025-26 and 2024-25), Jokić (2023-24, 2021-22 and 2020-21), Embiid (2022-23) and Antetokounmpo (2019-20 and 2018-19). Last season also marked the fifth consecutive season that three international players finished top three in MVP voting: Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 1), Jokić (No. 2) and Wembanyama (No. 3).

There are a record 19 international players on opening-night rosters who have been NBA All-Stars: Antetokounmpo, Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers; Israel), Dončić, Embiid, Gilgeous-Alexander, Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves; France), Al Horford (Golden State Warriors; Dominican Republic), Kyrie Irving (Mavericks; Australia), Jokić, Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz; Finland), Jamal Murray (Nuggets; Canada), Kristaps Porziņģis (Warriors; Latvia), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings; Lithuania), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets; Türkiye), Siakam, Ben Simmons (Kings; Australia), Nikola Vučević (Orlando Magic; Montenegro), Wembanyama and Andrew Wiggins (Heat; Canada).

At least three international players have made the Kia All-NBA Team each season since 2018-19.

In the 2026-27 NBA GM Survey (https://apo-opa.co/4yBQSoL), Wembanyama (No. 1) and Jokić (No. 2) were voted the players most likely to win the 2026-27 Kia NBA MVP Award (77% and 10% of votes, respectively). Wembanyama was also voted as the player GMs would most want to sign if they were starting a franchise today (93% of votes).

Opening-night rosters feature more than 45 players who participated in Basketball Without Borders, the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program.

There are also several American players with parents from other countries, including Jalen Green (Phoenix Suns; ties to the Philippines), Norman Powell (Chicago Bulls; ties to Jamaica), Karl-Anthony Towns (Knicks; ties to the Dominican Republic) and Jaylin Williams (Thunder; ties to Vietnam).

The 81st NBA regular season tips off today with a tripleheader on beIN Sports, Canal+ and SuperSport as the Boston Celtics visit the Detroit Pistons (9 p.m. CAT), the defending NBA champion Knicks host the 76ers (1 a.m. CAT) and the Spurs meet the Thunder in San Antonio (3:30 a.m. CAT). The 2026-27 season will reach fans in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages through the league’s broadcast partners around the world and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App.

Below is the full list of international players on 2026-27 opening-night NBA rosters (active and inactive):

Country Name Team Ties Australia Dyson Daniels Atlanta Hawks Australia Jock Landale Atlanta Hawks Australia Josh Giddey Chicago Bulls Australia Tyrese Proctor Cleveland Cavaliers Australia Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks Australia Johnny Furphy Indiana Pacers Ties to Papua New Guinea Australia Rocco Zikarsky* Minnesota Timberwolves Australia Ben Simmons Sacramento Kings Australia Josh Green Utah Jazz Austria Jakob Poeltl Toronto Raptors Bahamas Buddy Hield Chicago Bulls Bahamas VJ Edgecombe Philadelphia 76ers Bahamas Deandre Ayton Washington Wizards Ties to Nigeria Belgium Ajay Mitchell Oklahoma City Thunder Belgium Toumani Camara Portland Trail Blazers Ties to Mali Bosnia and Herzegovina Jusuf Nurkić Utah Jazz Brazil Gui Santos Golden State Warriors Cameroon Pascal Siakam Indiana Pacers Cameroon Yves Missi New Orleans Pelicans Cameroon Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Canada Nickeil Alexander-Walker Atlanta Hawks Canada Luguentz Dort Atlanta Hawks Canada Leonard Miller Chicago Bulls Canada Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets Canada Ryan Nembhard* Denver Nuggets Canada Andrew Nembhard Indiana Pacers Canada Zach Edey Memphis Grizzlies Canada Olivier-Maxence Prosper Memphis Grizzlies Ties to Haiti Canada Andrew Wiggins Miami Heat Canada Trey Lyles Minnesota Timberwolves Canada Bennedict Mathurin New Orleans Pelicans Ties to Haiti Canada Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder Canada Dillon Brooks Phoenix Suns Canada Shaedon Sharpe Portland Trail Blazers Canada RJ Barrett Toronto Raptors Canada Will Riley Washington Wizards China Yang Hansen Portland Trail Blazers Croatia Mario Hezonja Cleveland Cavaliers Croatia Ivica Zubac Indiana Pacers Croatia Karlo Matković New Orleans Pelicans Czech Republic Vít Krejčí Portland Trail Blazers Democratic Republic of the Congo Oscar Tshiebwe* Houston Rockets Democratic Republic of the Congo Jonathan Kuminga Minnesota Timberwolves Dominican Republic Al Horford Golden State Warriors Dominican Republic David Jones Garcia* San Antonio Spurs Estonia Henri Veesaar Atlanta Hawks Finland Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz France Nolan Traoré Brooklyn Nets France Moussa Diabaté Charlotte Hornets Ties to Guinea and Mali France Tidjane Salaün Charlotte Hornets France Noa Essengue Chicago Bulls Ties to Cameroon France Zaccharie Risacher Dallas Mavericks France Ousmane Dieng Milwaukee Bucks Ties to Senegal France Joan Beringer Minnesota Timberwolves Ties to Benin France Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves France Pacôme Dadiet New York Knicks Ties to Ivory Coast France Mohamed Diawara New York Knicks Ties to Mali France Noah Penda Orlando Magic Ties to Cameroon and Martinique France Rayan Rupert* Philadelphia 76ers Ties to Morocco France Sidy Cissoko Portland Trail Blazers Ties to Senegal France Maxime Raynaud Sacramento Kings France Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs France Bilal Coulibaly Washington Wizards Ties to Mali France Alex Sarr Washington Wizards Ties to Senegal Georgia Sandro Mamukelashvili Los Angeles Lakers Georgia Goga Bitadze Orlando Magic Germany Moritz Wagner Brooklyn Nets Germany Dennis Schröder Charlotte Hornets Ties to The Gambia Germany Hannes Steinbach Charlotte Hornets Germany Isaiah Hartenstein Oklahoma City Thunder Germany Tristan da Silva Orlando Magic Ties to Brazil Germany Franz Wagner Orlando Magic Germany Ariel Hukporti Philadelphia 76ers Ties to Togo Greece Giannis Antetokounmpo Miami Heat Ties to Nigeria Guinea Moussa Cissé Dallas Mavericks Israel Ben Saraf Brooklyn Nets Israel Deni Avdija Portland Trail Blazers Italy Simone Fontecchio Miami Heat Jamaica Nick Richards Miami Heat Japan Rui Hachimura LA Clippers Ties to Benin Latvia Kristaps Porziņģis Golden State Warriors Lithuania Kasparas Jakučionis Milwaukee Bucks Lithuania Domantas Sabonis Sacramento Kings Mexico Karim López Memphis Grizzlies Ties to Spain Montenegro Nikola Vučević Orlando Magic Netherlands Tristan Enaruna* Cleveland Cavaliers Ties to Nigeria Netherlands Malevy Leons* Golden State Warriors Netherlands Quinten Post Memphis Grizzlies New Zealand Steven Adams Houston Rockets Nigeria Ugonna Onyenso* Detroit Pistons Nigeria Charles Bassey Golden State Warriors Nigeria Adem Bona Philadelphia 76ers Ties to Türkiye Nigeria Precious Achiuwa Sacramento Kings Nigeria Josh Okogie Utah Jazz Nigeria Felix Okpara* Washington Wizards Portugal Neemias Queta Boston Celtics Ties to Guinea-Bissau Russia Egor Dёmin Brooklyn Nets Russia Vladislav Goldin* Miami Heat Senegal Mouhamed Gueye Atlanta Hawks Senegal Khalifa Diop Cleveland Cavaliers Senegal Tacko Fall* Philadelphia 76ers Serbia Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets Serbia Bogdan Bogdanović Houston Rockets Serbia Nikola Jović Miami Heat Serbia Bogoljub Marković Milwaukee Bucks Serbia Nikola Topić Oklahoma City Thunder Serbia Tristan Vukčević Washington Wizards Ties to Sweden Slovenia Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers South Sudan Khaman Maluach Phoenix Suns Ties to Uganda South Sudan Duop Reath* Phoenix Suns Ties to Australia Spain Hugo González Boston Celtics Spain Santi Aldama Dallas Mavericks Spain Sergio De Larrea Dallas Mavericks Spain Baba Miller LA Clippers Spain Aday Mara Oklahoma City Thunder Sweden Pelle Larsson Miami Heat Switzerland Clint Capela Houston Rockets Ties to Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo Switzerland Yanic Konan Niederhäuser LA Clippers Ties to Ivory Coast Switzerland Kyshawn George Washington Wizards Ties to Canada and France Türkiye Tarik Biberović Dallas Mavericks Ties to Bosnia and Herzegovina Türkiye Alperen Sengun Houston Rockets Ukraine Svi Mykhailiuk Utah Jazz United Kingdom Amari Williams* Boston Celtics United Kingdom Tobi Lawal* Dallas Mavericks Ties to Nigeria United Kingdom OG Anunoby New York Knicks Ties to Nigeria

*Two-Way Player

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).