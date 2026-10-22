Chimbiya Stars lead as MaraviPost tracks competitive CRFA Division One League

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Chimbiya Stars have emerged as the surprise package of the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) MK50 million GOJET Investments Division One League, finishing the first round at the summit of the standings in their debut campaign.

The newcomers have collected 35 points from 15 matches, scoring 26 goals and conceding just seven to register a goal difference of +19, establishing themselves as early contenders for the championship.

Their impressive performance headlines a competitive first round that has seen established sides face challenges from newcomers, while the battle for positions continues across the 16-team competition.

With the first round concluded, the league will take a two-week break, during which the CRFA has opened a transfer window to allow teams to strengthen their squads ahead of the second half of the campaign.

From a Grand Launch to a Competitive First Round

The journey of the CRFA MK50 million GOJET Investments Division One League began on 27 June 2026 at Kasungu Stadium, where TN Stars FC and Manzo Chisomo FC played out a 1–1 draw in the opening match.

The match was witnessed by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya, GOJET Investments officials, CRFA Chairperson Goodall Chinjoka and other members of the sporting fraternity who gathered to witness the launch of the competition.

The occasion marked a significant milestone for football in the Central Region, with the launch forming part of a broader MK100 million sponsorship package covering the CRFA Division One and Division Two leagues.

The sponsorship represented an important investment in regional football, providing participating clubs with a platform to compete while creating opportunities for players to showcase their talent and contribute to the development of the game.

The opening fixture between TN Stars FC and Manzo Chisomo FC set the tone for the competition, with the two sides sharing the spoils following an entertaining 1–1 encounter.

Since that opening day, the Division One League has progressed through a competitive first round featuring 16 teams with different ambitions, ranging from challenging for the championship to fighting to preserve their status in the division.

MaraviPost has followed the league with keen interest, tracking the competition’s progress, the performances of participating clubs and the emerging storylines shaping the first-round standings.

Particular attention has been paid to the impressive rise of newcomers Chimbiya Stars, the challenge posed by established sides and the defending champions’ efforts to retain their crown.

As the league enters its second phase, the battle for the championship, the contest for respectable finishes and the fight against relegation are expected to remain central talking points.

Chimbiya Stars Set the Pace

Chimbiya Stars have made an impressive entry into the competition, demonstrating consistency and defensive discipline to finish the first round at the top of the standings.

Their 35-point tally, combined with 26 goals scored and only seven conceded, gives them a goal difference of +19, the best among the teams featured in the leading positions.

Head coach Paul Chikalema has expressed his determination to maintain the team’s momentum in the second round and push for the league title.

Chikalema will be hoping his players can sustain their impressive performances when action resumes, although the pressure is expected to increase as rival teams seek to close the gap.

The newcomers’ challenge will be to demonstrate that their first-round success was not a coincidence but a reflection of their ability to compete consistently throughout the season.

Silver Strikers Reserve FC Keep Pressure on Leaders

Silver Strikers Reserve FC have finished the first round in second position with 32 points, just three points behind Chimbiya Stars.

The reserve side has scored 16 goals and conceded six, giving them a goal difference of +10. Their defensive record has been one of their notable strengths during the first round, although they will be looking to improve their attacking output in the second half of the campaign.

With only three points separating them from the leaders, Silver Strikers Reserve FC remain firmly in contention for the championship and will be aiming to capitalise on any slip-ups by Chimbiya Stars when the league resumes.

Meanwhile, defending champions Blue Eagles Reserve FC occupy third position with 30 points, having scored 31 goals and conceded 15 for a goal difference of +16.

The standings leave the top three teams separated by just five points, setting the stage for an intriguing second round as Chimbiya Stars seek to maintain their lead, Silver Strikers Reserve FC push for the summit and Blue Eagles Reserve FC attempt to defend their title.

Blue Eagles Reserve FC Face Title-Defence Challenge

Despite their impressive attacking output, Blue Eagles Reserve FC have work to do if they are to retain their championship.

Head coach Christopher Sibale, however, remains optimistic about his team’s chances and insists that the title race is far from over.

Sibale has maintained that his side can recover from its first-round position and return stronger when the competition resumes.

For the defending champions, the second round will present an opportunity to improve their consistency, close the gap on Chimbiya Stars and keep their title-defence hopes alive.

Airborne Rangers FC Maintain a Strong Position

Airborne Rangers FC have completed the first round in fourth position with 29 points from 15 matches.

The side has scored 30 goals and conceded 17, giving it a goal difference of +13.

Their position places them among the leading contenders, with only one point separating them from third-placed Blue Eagles Reserve FC.

Airborne Rangers’ attacking output has been impressive, with 30 goals scored, and they will be looking to build on that performance when the league resumes.

With the leading teams separated by relatively narrow margins outside the top position, a strong second-round run could improve their standing and bring them closer to the title race.

Manzo Chisomo and Mponela FC Battle for Fifth Position

The contest for fifth position has seen Manzo Chisomo and Mponela FC tied on 24 points, with their goal differences separating the two sides.

Manzo Chisomo, a Kasungu Municipality-based outfit, occupy fifth position after scoring 23 goals and conceding 16, giving them a goal difference of +7.

Mponela FC sit sixth after scoring 19 goals and conceding 14, producing a goal difference of +5.

Although both teams have accumulated the same number of points, Manzo Chisomo’s superior goal difference has placed them ahead of Mponela FC.

The two sides will be looking to strengthen their positions in the second round, with improved consistency potentially helping either team move closer to the leading pack.

Newcomers Kalembelembe Impress in Seventh Position

Another newcomer, Kalembelembe from Dowa, has made a promising start to life in the division, finishing the first round in seventh position with 21 points from 15 matches.

Kalembelembe have scored 14 goals and conceded 17, giving them a goal difference of -3.

Although their goal difference indicates that they have conceded more goals than they have scored, their points tally places them in the upper half of the standings.

Their performance is another indication of the competitiveness of the campaign, with newcomers proving capable of establishing themselves among more experienced teams.

The second round will test Kalembelembe’s ability to maintain their position and improve their goal-scoring output as they seek to consolidate their place in the division.

Ng’wang’wazi Wimbe and Mchinji Villa FC Hold Mid-Table Positions

Ng’wang’wazi Wimbe occupy eighth position with 20 points, having scored 22 goals and conceded 18.

Their goal difference of +4 reflects a positive return in front of goal, and the team will be hoping to turn that attacking contribution into more points in the second round.

Mchinji Villa FC are ninth with 19 points after scoring 20 goals and conceding the same number, leaving them with a goal difference of zero.

The two sides are separated by just one point, making their positions among the teams to watch when the league resumes.

For Mchinji Villa FC, improving their defensive solidity while maintaining their attacking output could help them climb the standings.

Ng’wang’wazi Wimbe, meanwhile, will be seeking greater consistency to strengthen their position in the middle of the table.

TN Stars FC and Mchinji Boma Strikers FC Share 18 Points

TN Stars FC occupy tenth position with 18 points, having scored 19 goals and conceded 21 to register a goal difference of -2.

They are level on points with Mchinji Boma Strikers FC, who sit 11th after scoring 18 goals and conceding 19, giving them a goal difference of -1.

Despite having scored one more goal than Mchinji Boma Strikers FC, TN Stars have conceded two more, leaving them with the inferior goal difference.

Both teams will have an opportunity to reassess their performances during the two-week break before preparing for the remaining fixtures.

With several teams separated by only a few points in the middle of the standings, a positive run of results could significantly change their positions in the second round.

Armour Battalion FC and LUANAR FC Face Important Second Rounds

Armour Battalion FC occupy 12th position with 14 points, level with LUANAR FC, who sit 13th.

Armour Battalion FC have played 14 matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding 26. Their goal difference stands at -11.

The Malawi Defence Force side, based at Mvera, also has an unresolved fixture involving Santhe ADMARC following a match that failed to take place at Chaima Ground.

According to reports, both teams arrived at the venue, but the home side had allegedly not marked the pitch by kick-off time.

The matter remains an issue involving the concerned parties and the CRFA, with its resolution potentially having implications for the league standings.

Meanwhile, LUANAR FC have collected 14 points and will be looking to improve their position when the competition resumes.

With both teams level on points, the second round will be important as they seek to move away from the lower end of the table.

Relegation Battle Heats Up as Three Teams Face the Drop

While the battle for the championship continues at the top of the table, the fight for survival is equally compelling, with three teams set to be relegated to the CRFA Division Two at the end of the season.

Santhe ADMARC, Mbabzi United FC and Pyramid FC occupy the bottom three positions in the standings provided, leaving them under pressure to improve their performances in the second round.

Santhe ADMARC sit 14th with 14 points from 14 matches, having scored 10 goals and conceded 30 for a goal difference of -20.

Mbabzi United FC, one of the long-serving members of the league, are 15th with 10 points. They have scored 16 goals and conceded 23, giving them a goal difference of -7.

Pyramid FC anchor the table, also with 10 points, after scoring 14 goals and conceding 30 for a goal difference of -16.

Although Mbabzi United FC and Pyramid FC are tied on points, Mbabzi’s superior goal difference places them above Pyramid FC.

With three teams facing relegation, the stakes will be high when the league resumes. Every point could prove crucial as the bottom-placed sides attempt to escape the drop and preserve their Division One status.

The two-week break and open transfer window provide all three clubs with an opportunity to assess their weaknesses and reinforce their squads ahead of the decisive second round.

Manda Hails Competitive First Round Despite Shortcomings

Central Region Football Association General Secretary Antonio Manda has praised the overall competitiveness of the league while acknowledging that the first round had a few shortcomings.

Manda said the teams had displayed good football and maintained discipline, although the association received complaints from some clubs concerning match officiating.

He explained that the CRFA worked with the Central Region Referees body to address the concerns raised during the first round.

“We have seen a very competitive round, teams displayed good football while maintaining discipline. We had few shortfalls but we managed to address them,” said Manda.

The General Secretary’s remarks highlight the association’s assessment of a campaign that has featured competition across the standings, alongside challenges that required administrative attention.

Officiating remains an important aspect of football administration, as teams need confidence in the fairness and consistency of decisions made during matches.

The CRFA’s engagement with the regional referees’ body represents an effort to address the complaints and improve the standard of officiating as the competition progresses.

Manda also welcomed the discipline displayed by the participating teams, identifying it as one of the positive aspects of the first round.

Two-Week Break and Transfer Window Open

Following the conclusion of the first round, the CRFA has announced a two-week break, during which the transfer window will remain open.

The break offers all 16 participating teams an opportunity to assess their performances, identify weaknesses and strengthen their squads before returning for the second half of the campaign.

For Chimbiya Stars, maintaining their impressive form will be the priority.

Silver Strikers Reserve FC will be looking to improve their points return, while Blue Eagles Reserve FC will seek to strengthen their title-defence challenge.

Airborne Rangers FC, Manzo Chisomo and Mponela FC will also be aiming to improve their positions, while teams in the lower half of the table will be looking to recruit strategically and address the problems that affected their first-round performances.

The transfer window could therefore play an important role in shaping the second round, although the impact of new signings will depend on how quickly they adapt to their respective teams.

Second Round Promises More Competition

The first round has established Chimbiya Stars as the team to catch, but the competition remains open, particularly among the teams positioned immediately behind the newcomers.

Silver Strikers Reserve FC and Blue Eagles Reserve FC remain within striking distance of the leaders, while Airborne Rangers FC could also influence the title race if they maintain their form.

Elsewhere, the contest for the middle positions remains tight, with several clubs separated by only a few points.

At the bottom, Santhe ADMARC, Mbabzi United FC and Pyramid FC face the challenge of improving their results to avoid finishing the season in the three relegation places.

The second round will therefore be important for all 16 teams, whether they are pursuing the championship, aiming to finish in the upper half of the table or fighting to preserve their status in the division.

For the CRFA, the priority will be to build on the positives of the first round while addressing the concerns raised by participating clubs.

As the teams prepare for the resumption of the competition, MaraviPost will continue to follow the developing storylines, including the title race, the battle for improved league positions and the fight to avoid relegation.

The spotlight will remain on Chimbiya Stars and whether the newcomers can sustain their remarkable start, while the defending champions will be determined to prove that their title ambitions remain alive.

With the first round complete, the stage is set for a decisive second half of the CRFA MK50 million GOJET Investments Division One League, where consistency, squad depth and discipline could determine the destination of the championship.