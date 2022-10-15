CRFA Chairman Austin Biton Ajawa

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Central Region Football Association (CRFA) division one teams will resume using the Standard Bank UNAYO Platform as they are set to ignite the war for the points in the second round.

The MK15.3 million division one league returns into action after a two week break since the end of the first round.

CRFA and Standard Bank conducted the draw for the second round a fortnight ago,and twelve teams were drawn into two groups of 6.

The top three teams will qualify to the final round of the competition where championship will be determined after playing each other on home and away basis.

The three top teams will also qualify into the Chipiku Premier Division League.

Chairman for CRFA, Austin Biton Ajawa ,was delighted that the league is returning this coming weekend, saying this will help the committee to complete the league in time as there are a lot of games being patronized by the body.

Ajawa has since sent a strong warning to the twelve teams to refrain from violences which he said it makes the sponsors to run away.Hence to safeguard the Sponsorship,teams must maintain the discipline.

“Let me thank Standard Bank for the Sponsorship,games return this weekend, the teams should maintain the discipline and let football win.Currently we don’t have problems with venues unlike the time we were starting the season as Covid-19 restrictions have been soften hence teams have returned to their respective venues”, Ajawa said.

Group A consists of Hope Academy FC, Zaithwa FC, Lizulu Super Stars FC, Make Sure Pirates, Balang’ombe Real Bombers FC and Nsaru United FC.

While in Group B,there are Santhe ADMARC FC, Obings Pirates FC, Amboya FC, Blue Eagles RSV FC, Kasiya Hungry Tigers FC and Kamba FC.

Weekend fixtures are as follows: Zaithwa FC against Nsaru United FC at Matumba ground in Dedza, Kamba FC host Blue Eagles RSV FC at Kaliyeka ground while Make Sure Pirates entertain Balang’ombe Real Bombers on Saturday.

Games will continue on Sunday as Lizulu Super Stars FC host Hope Academy FC at Mlanda ground in Ntcheu, Kasiya Hungry Tigers FC will battle it out with Santhe ADMARC FC at Kasiya ground in Lilongwe with Amboya playing Obings Pirates FC at Khombedza ground in Salima.

As per Central Region Football Association (CRFA) committee the first edition of the MK15.3 million Standard Bank UNAYO Division One League will come to an end in November 2022.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...