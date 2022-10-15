No hope to easing blackouts in Malawi

…………Ali ndi Mwana agwiritse

By Burnett Munthali

Electricity Blackouts

The going gets tough the tough gets going in Malawi as blackouts continue to be the order of each day.

Fuel Scarcity

The burden of the fuel scarcity is borne more by the poor, thereby increasing their suffering and their poverty level. Price hike of fuel leads to increase in transportation cost of goods and in turn increase the prices of goods, resulting to inflation. These affect the growth rate of the country.

Poverty in Malawi today is linked with negative conditions such as substandard housing, homelessness, inadequate nutrition and high prices of staple food, inadequate child care, lack of good health care in public hospitals, unsafe neighborhoods, rising school fees and under resourced public schools which adversely impact our nation’s children.

Poor Leadership

Tonse Leadership has failed the people of Nyasaland. Tonse alliance went into government without any clear vision how they would take the country forward. If someone thought a country is run just like praise worship team, it was a big mistake. A country is never run like a church and fellow Malawians, forget about the pastor that he will take Malawi forward. This country is nose diving into a ditch.

There are many signs that show Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership lacks executive presence. Our President lacks executive presence:

Chakwera is failing under pressure, his strength is too small. By Malawian standards the President is fainting in the day of adversity, His strength is very small.

Reverend Chakwera is our servant, whom we have as a President, our chosen one in whom many people, especially the youth liked, trusted and voted for him in large numbers in 2020 after combining forces of nine political parties. Malawians put their trust in Lazarus with all the hope that he would bring change to the nation. He is now mute as the people of this country go through crisis after crisis and his ministers cry in front of the camera as they fail to deliver as well, or uses his minister of information Gospel Kazako to respond to our challenges in a rude poetic manner.

Mr President do not falter or be discouraged till you change in the way you run the affairs of government.

I know from experience the temptation to retaliate against those who bring hardship into our lives with bad intentions, for example fighting corruption is not an easy task. But if we faint in the day of adversity, our strength is small. On the other hand, we shall reap a reward in due course if we do not faint, and do not grow weary in well doing.

Mr President must learn to be a strong leader who is decisive. He must stop incubating the chair in the office of the President. The office of the President is a serious office which requires seriousness in totality and he applied for the job, so he must deliver.

The President rambles, and is always talking, walking going on and on and on. And on. He’s not making any point or getting to his destination (Canaan)— if there is one .

What it means as Chakwera rambles is that he is on a leisurely excursion for pleasure especially : he has an aimless walk. A rambling story teller or just discussing without implementing anything tangible on the ground.

Rambling always going indirect and a little confused, which is a big negative quality in his public lectures — and when Lazar is talking about Malawi is rising, it’s just nothing but another short story through the woods, rambling in a confused manner to show how lost our leadership is.

The President is a rambler whose hobby is going on long walks in the countryside and travelling abroad in the middle of crises. He is nothing but just a walker, roamer, wanderer, and rover.

Reverends love roaming around on vacation to relax or find adventure. As for sharks, they roam the deep sea for food.

The people of Malawi

The people of Malawi wanted change because they had been ably told by the opposition Tonse Alliance, by then, that DPP government was corrupt and stealing.

Tonse Alliance offered themselves as the best alternative in government who preached that they would bring real change within the first two years in government.

On top of the Tonse agenda was that they would make commodities cheaper and affordable than what they were in 2020. This made Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance team a darling to many but I warned some close friends at the time that it was big fake news.

On the contrary, two years after Tonse came into power, life has become hard for many citizens and it is now survival of the fittest.

Malawians are taking to the streets again today Wednesday 12 October 2022 to protest against government on a number of issues in the manner Chakwera is running the affairs of this country.

According to information circulating on social media, the Malawi Congress Party youth were on Tuesday 12 October 2022 reported to have disrupted a vehicle that was announcing about protests scheduled to take place today Wednesday 12 October in Lilongwe.

It is alleged that the youth of MCP confiscated speakers and microphones from a moving vehicle which was driving around Kamuzu Central Hospital in readiness for Wednesday protests against Chakwera and his poor leadership.

The church

The church in Malawi played an influential role in the manner people made their political choice in 2020. We cannot leave them out of this equation today.

Campaign for the Tonse Alliance was taken to the pulpit. The campaign by the church was conducted in two ways; direct campaign and indirect campaign but you could figure it out who they were campaigning for. The church really wanted Chakwera to rule this country for sure but here we are today. The church is disappointed with the same pastor they had vigorously and seriously advocated for. We are now in all this mess together country folks.

Hope

The only hope we have is just to hold our patience on to whatever we have. It be a small job or big job, keep it.

The last hope we have is to hold on to what we have. It be a small struggling business or big business, keep it.

Think of which government you would like to have in 2025 so this nation may move forward and never be stagnant again in a pool of sewage.

Look back and think carefully. Look ahead and think carefully what you want Malawi to be like in the coming years.

We have three years to correct the current mess or continue walking into the polluted waters of poor leadership.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...