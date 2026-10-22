Zimbabwean musician Sugar Sugar ordered to return Chivayo donated car

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwean musician Sugar Sugar, famed for the hit Mudododo, has been caught up in confusion over the Toyota Fortuner gifted to him by the late businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

The musician claims to have been ordered to return the vehicle to the supply dealer.

The musician told the national broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation that he was given an ultimatum to return the vehicle.

Sugar Sugar, whose real name is Taruvinga Manjokota, was one of several artists who received vehicles and cash gifts from Chivayo.

According to reports, Chivayo gifted him an additional US$30,000, bringing his total cash gift to US$40,000 alongside the Toyota Fortuner.

Manjokota claimed that he had been given until 10am Wednesday, October 21, 2026 to return the Fortuner to the dealership over an alleged unpaid bill.

Speaking in Shona, Sugar Sugar said he was driving the vehicle without proper documentation.

“Chero bhuku remota handina, handitomboziva kuti riripi. Ndiri kufamba nechidhuura. Sir Wicknell vakafa ownership yemota isati yachinjwa,” he said.

Translated: “I don’t even have the car’s registration book, and I don’t know where it is. I’m driving around in a car with no proper documentation. Sir Wicknell died before ownership of the vehicle could be transferred.”

However, the car dealer has now clarified that Sugar Sugar was not asked to return the vehicle.

Madzibaba Tendai Chipaga, owner of Enterprise Car Sale, which supplied the Fortuner, dismissed the claims, saying there was no demand for the car to be returned.

Chipaga said the dealership was waiting for the executor of Chivayo’s estate to finalise the necessary paperwork to effect change of ownership.

He said he suspected someone may have taken advantage of the situation by spreading false claims to frighten the musician.

He assured Sugar Sugar that there was no need to worry for now as the process was still underway.

The incident highlights the ongoing uncertainty surrounding several vehicles gifted by Chivayo before his death, where transfer of ownership was reportedly not completed before he died, leaving beneficiaries driving cars still legally registered to the dealership or to companies linked to the late businessman.